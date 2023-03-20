Home Health Black Masks: what does coal bring to cosmetics?
Health

Black Masks: what does coal bring to cosmetics?

by admin
Black Masks: what does coal bring to cosmetics?

From scrub to paste

In face masks and peelings, in deodorant, shampoo and toothpaste – the once trendy ingredient activated charcoal has long since established itself on the cosmetics shelf and is now indispensable. It can now be found in a large number of cosmetic products. It even stains the bristles of toothbrushes deep black. The promises of the suppliers are usually similar: Activated carbon is supposed to clean pores, mattify greasy skin and whiten teeth.

Their ability to bond makes them popular

The starting materials for the mostly powdered activated carbon can be charcoal, bamboo or coconut shells. A chemical process gives them a porous, sponge-like structure. The resulting activated carbon can bind other substances to itself. This binding capacity makes it interesting for many areas: In sewage treatment plants, it is used as a water filter, in tablet form for diarrhea and poisoning.

Cleansing power for the skin not proven

It has not yet been scientifically proven whether activated charcoal in cosmetic products is just as effective, for example whether the face masks known as “black masks” actually absorb excess sebum and whether black toothpaste can remove annoying deposits.

If you still want to test it, you have to take a closer look: because some products advertise the trend fabric, they don’t even contain it.

Pay close attention to the promise

In the case of real activated charcoal cosmetics, the English terms “charcoal”, “activated charcoal” or “charcoal powder” should be found in the list of ingredients. On some tubes and bottles, however, there is only the designation “CI 77266 Carbon Black”. This is synthetic soot that is used in mascara, eyeliner or kajal. He only provides the black color.

See also  «My sick husband, I without a car. The general practitioner is 500 meters away but they want to send us to Loreto»

Tipp: Whether activated carbon or synthetic soot, both can be washed off with water. Neither the face nor the teeth have to remain black.

For the home test

Many of the black masks, gels and peelings have a handsome price. Beauty bloggers recommend a cheap way to try the trend at home. Everyone has to find out for themselves whether the skin is really clean down to the pores afterwards:

  • Ingredients for a face mask: charcoal tablets from the pharmacy, gelatin powder and water.
  • And this is how it works: The charcoal tablet is crushed with a spoon and mixed with two teaspoons each of gelatine powder and water. The paste is then heated in the microwave for a few seconds and stirred into a smooth mass. The mask can be spread over the face with a cosmetic brush or your fingers and, after it has dried for about 10 to 15 minutes, removed from the face.

However, experts advise against drinking activated charcoal in the form of black smoothies. Among other things, they can impair the effectiveness of medicines.

You may also like

World Oral Hygiene Day: Three and a half...

Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today, Monday 20 March...

Hypochondriacs or “deniers”? This is why being healthy...

The secret feature of WhatsApp that not even...

the gym covered with photos in memory of...

Fixed-term contracts, resignations and vouchers: how flexibility has...

Origin of Sars-CoV-2 finally clear? New insights from...

At night in Mariupol. Putin’s first time in...

Federal Ministry of Health bids farewell to State...

Metroid Prime 4: a survey by Nintendo restarts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy