From scrub to paste In face masks and peelings, in deodorant, shampoo and toothpaste – the once trendy ingredient activated charcoal has long since established itself on the cosmetics shelf and is now indispensable. It can now be found in a large number of cosmetic products. It even stains the bristles of toothbrushes deep black. The promises of the suppliers are usually similar: Activated carbon is supposed to clean pores, mattify greasy skin and whiten teeth.

Their ability to bond makes them popular The starting materials for the mostly powdered activated carbon can be charcoal, bamboo or coconut shells. A chemical process gives them a porous, sponge-like structure. The resulting activated carbon can bind other substances to itself. This binding capacity makes it interesting for many areas: In sewage treatment plants, it is used as a water filter, in tablet form for diarrhea and poisoning.

Cleansing power for the skin not proven It has not yet been scientifically proven whether activated charcoal in cosmetic products is just as effective, for example whether the face masks known as “black masks” actually absorb excess sebum and whether black toothpaste can remove annoying deposits. If you still want to test it, you have to take a closer look: because some products advertise the trend fabric, they don’t even contain it.





Pay close attention to the promise In the case of real activated charcoal cosmetics, the English terms "charcoal", "activated charcoal" or "charcoal powder" should be found in the list of ingredients. On some tubes and bottles, however, there is only the designation "CI 77266 Carbon Black". This is synthetic soot that is used in mascara, eyeliner or kajal. He only provides the black color. Tipp: Whether activated carbon or synthetic soot, both can be washed off with water. Neither the face nor the teeth have to remain black.