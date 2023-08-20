Blackberry Cheesecake: Insanely delicious and creamy

Do you love cheesecake? The famous classic is always tasty, but if you try this blackberry cheesecake, you’re sure to get hooked! We’re sure you’ll eat it for any occasion, any time of the day!

Cheesecake is a very popular dessert in all its variations. But it tastes best when prepared with fresh seasonal fruit to enjoy the delicious combination of flavor and texture. That’s why today we’re introducing the Blackberry Cheesecake to promise you an unforgettable dessert experience.

Make your own blackberry cheesecake: It’s that easy

Blackberries are in season from late summer to early fall and now is the perfect time to make this tasty and refreshing blackberry cheesecake. A perfect way to end a meal, this insanely delicious dessert will impress friends and family.

Ingredients for Blackberry Cheesecake

For the ground:

300 g biscuits 100 g butter, melted

For the filling:

50g fresh blackberries, roughly chopped 100g fresh blackberries, halved 4 tbsp flour, divided 500g low-fat quark, room temperature 180ml whipped cream 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 egg yolk, room temperature 2 medium-sized eggs, room temperature 200g icing sugar

Prepare cheesecake with blackberries

Preheat the oven to 170°C. In the food processor, grind the biscuits into fine crumbs. Put them in a bowl and mix well with the melted butter. Grease a 23 cm springform pan and place the crumbs in it. Press firmly to get an even cake base. Bake the pie crust for 5 minutes, then set aside. Place the chopped blackberries in a bowl, add a tablespoon of flour and mix well. In a bowl, combine the lowfat quark, heavy cream, vanilla, eggs, egg yolks, powdered sugar, and the remaining 3 tablespoons of flour. Whisk everything together to combine, but not too vigorously to avoid air bubbles. Fold in the floured blackberries and pour the mixture onto the cake base. Scatter the blackberry halves on top. Bake the cheesecake for 1 hour, or until the cheese filling is slightly set but still jiggly. Once you remove the cake from the oven, run a knife along the inside of the pan to prevent the cheesecake from sticking to the sides and cracking as it cools. Let the cake cool completely, cover and place in the fridge overnight.