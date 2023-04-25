Blacks in particular lost life expectancy during the pandemic

WDuring the corona pandemic, around 14.8 million years of life have been lost in the United States. As the organizations Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) calculated, a particularly large number of non-white Americans did not reach their 75th birthday between spring 2020 and winter 2022. For example, premature mortality was far more common among Hispanic residents of the United States than white Americans. From the end of 2019 to the end of 2022, the analysis of the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for Latinos showed an increase in “premature mortality” of about 33 percent. For whites, the figure was just under 14 percent.

According to the Peterson and KFF study, non-white Americans who died before age 75 lost more years of life on average than white people during the pandemic. While affected white Americans died about 12.5 years prematurely, blacks died an average of more than 18 years. For Hispanic residents, it was almost 20 years. The figure was even higher for the American Indian and Alaskan Indigenous (AIAN) group. On average, their life span was shortened by about 22 years if they died before their 75th birthday. The Navajo tribe in the southwest of the country had already imposed travel restrictions and declared a state of emergency in early March 2020 after various reservations had reported many infections within a few hours.

Every second Latino had worked outside of their own four walls

The authors cited a mixture of the vaccination rate of the individual population groups, disadvantages in access to health care and preconditions, which varied from group to group, as reasons for the different values ​​for premature mortality according to origin and skin colour. In addition to an infection with Sars-CoV-2, drug use, suicides and illnesses were also included in the study. For example, the Navajos, who often live without drinking water, their own toilet or a health center in states like Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, develop diabetes and cancer far more frequently than other groups.

Living conditions also played a role. Despite lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, almost every second Latino adult had worked outside of their own four walls. As of March last, around 1.1 million corona deaths were counted in the United States. Nearly 15 percent of the fatalities were Hispanic—out of a nearly 19 percent Latino population. Since many of them had come to the United States without a visa, they had not been vaccinated, especially at the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, life expectancy in the United States fell by about 2.7 years to just over 76 years between 2019 and 2021. In comparable countries, however, it only fell by around 0.2 years to around 82 years. The health organizations Peterson and KFF calculated an average life expectancy of around 73.2 years for American men and around 79.1 years for American women. In Germany, life expectancy was five years higher for men and four years higher for women. Meanwhile, the cost of healthcare in the United States, Peterson and KFF found, was more than $12,000 per year per capita — more than in any comparable country.