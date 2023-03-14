This is demonstrated by a study presented during the annual congress of the European Association of Urology.

Assess risk early bladder cancer through a simple urinalysis could promote the timely adoption of specific and targeted therapy protocols. Taking a significant step in this direction, a study presented during the annual congress of theEuropean Association of Urology and conducted by scientists from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in Lyon, the University of Medical Sciences in Tehran (Iran), Massachusetts General Hospital and Ohio State University.

The team, led by Florence Le Calvez-Kelmdeveloped for the first time a diagnostic approach capable of detecting genetic mutations related to the development of bladder cancer through urine up to 12 years before the onset of the disease. The international research team, from institutes in France, Iran and the United States, points out that this test could significantly improve the prognosis eh treatments of patients who develop this form of malignancy.

Bladder cancer, the experts explain, is the fifth most common cancer in the European Union, with over 200,000 new cases each year. The five-year survival rate after diagnosis does not exceed 50%, mainly due to late diagnosis and the tendency to recurrence of the condition. However, when the tumor is detected in an early stage, the probability of survival five years after diagnosis exceeds 80%.

“The diagnosis of bladder cancer is based on expensive and invasive procedures – observes Le Calvez-Kelm -. A urine test would greatly simplify screening procedures. Predicting the risk of developing this neoplasm years in advance could greatly improve therapeutic approaches”.

The researchers evaluated the possibility of using UroAmp, a test that allows you to identify mutations in 60 genes, to also detect genetic alterations related to bladder cancer. The approach has been tested through the samples collected for the Golestan Cohort Studya project in which the health conditions of over 50,000 participants were monitored over a period of ten years.

In the period under review, 40 people developed bladder cancer. Urine samples were available for 29 patients, which were compared with those of 98 individuals in the control group. UroAmp was able to accurately predict bladder cancer risk in 66% of the cohort, with some samples having been taken up to 12 years before clinical diagnosis, according to the survey. Accuracy in the control group was verified in 96% of participants who had not developed bladder cancer.

The test was also evaluated using samples from 70 bladder cancer patients and 96 control individuals. Some of these patients had provided urine on the day of diagnosis, rather than years earlier, as in the Golestan project. In this cohort, mutations were detected in 71% of cancer patients and 94% of healthy patients received a correct outcome.

“These results – comments Le Calvez-Kelm – demonstrate the potential of a genetic urine test for the early diagnosis of bladder cancer. We have identified which are the most important genetic mutations that can significantly increase the risk of developing cancer within ten years. If the data is replicated in larger studies, UroAmp could represent an innovative technique for cancer screening in high-risk patients.”

Adds Joost Boormansmember of the EAU Scientific Congress Office: “More accurate diagnostics will need to be developed in the next steps, but urine detection is a simple and non-invasive method that could greatly simplify the testing of the population compared to procedures or scans standards, which can be invasive, complex and costly for health services”.

