Bladder weakness: Most women use unsuitable products

Menstrual pads are wonderful – for the period. However, they are less suitable for absorbing urine. However, many women with incontinence still use conventional products for menstrual hygiene. Why actually? You really don’t have to be ashamed of a little pee! In the case of bladder weakness, it is better to use special products right away. They seal in liquids and thus prevent odors from forming.

Especially with mild bladder weakness, many women still use unsuitable products. This is the result of a study by TENA (1). About half automatically grab what they find in their bathroom cabinet. Usually these are the usual panty liners and sanitary napkins. Around a third switch between menstrual and bladder weakness products on a daily basis. However, menstrual hygiene products are not made to absorb urine. They therefore only offer insufficient protection. Some women even do without protection altogether, making life unnecessarily difficult for themselves.

Differences between sanitary napkins and bladder weakness products

At first glance, menstrual and bladder weakness products perform very similar tasks. And they look very similar too. But the two products must be able to absorb completely different liquids. Urine has a different consistency than blood. It is thinner and flows faster. In addition, urine often escapes in large quantities. The surface of conventional panty liners and sanitary napkins is not prepared for this. When in contact with urine, the products therefore often remain damp, their shape and fit are lost and unpleasant odors can develop. This means: A product that has always provided reliable protection during the period cannot provide optimal protection for bladder weakness because it is not designed for the special properties of urine.

Benefits of TENA Discreet insoles

Unlike traditional menstrual products, TENA Discreet pads are specifically designed to collect urine quickly. They reliably enclose the liquid inside the pad and do not release it again, even under pressure. This ensures a pleasantly dry feeling on the skin. Another advantage: Micro fresh pearls prevent odors from forming. So you don’t have to worry about unpleasant smells. And also not that you walk around with a thick pillow between your legs. Many women fear that bladder weakness products will interfere with everyday life and be visible under clothing. However, this is no longer the case with modern incontinence products: TENA Discreet pads are actually much thinner than you might think. The products adapt to the shape of the body, they are comfortable to wear and do not stand out even under summery, figure-hugging clothing.

Specially developed for urine

TENA Discreet pads make life with incontinence a lot easier thanks to four special features:

Odor Control: TENA Discreet Pads neutralize unpleasant odors associated with urine leakage. Small pearls in the pad prevent the development of ammonia to feel fresh and safe. Dryness: TENA Discreet insoles are largely made of absorbent polymers. These are small beads that turn into a gel on contact with liquid. They trap the liquid and direct it away from the surface. This keeps the insoles pleasantly dry. Fast absorption: TENA Discreet pads absorb urine much faster than menstrual pads, keeping it fresh and clean. The pads are specifically designed for sudden leakage of urine – while traditional pads are designed for blood, which is much thicker. Thin and Discreet: TENA Discreet Pads are ultra-discreet and a lot thinner than you’d expect – especially considering their tremendous absorbency. The products do not stand out even under figure-hugging clothing.

Menstrual pads and special bladder weakness products differ in important properties and, above all, in their intended use. If you have a weak bladder, you should therefore not use products that serve a completely different purpose. After all, you wouldn’t buy toothpaste as a moisturizer.

