Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth annunciato in trailer da Annapurna Interactive

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth annunciato in trailer da Annapurna Interactive

During the Annapurna Interactive Showcase it was announced Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinthand new game centered on the popular film series based on the books of Dick, coming up on PC e console.

Il trailer resumes in full style and settings typical of science fiction built by the first Blade Runner, with direct references to historical settings and also to the technologies used by the characters in the films.

Unfortunately, it is not easy to understand what it is more precisely, since it is a sequence in computer graphics without gameplay.

Set between the first Blade Runner and the new Blade Runner 2049the game inserts us after the events of the Black Out and asks us what a Blade Runner should do when there are no more replicants to hunt.

The protagonist is in this situation and has clearly lost his job with the Black Out, only now they “want him back”, evidently to be employed in some new job that might have to do with his detective skills.

The dark, reflective and decadent style is almost noir in this first presentation trailer, all features that make Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth particularly interesting, waiting to get to know it better. There is no release date yet, but more information will be released in the coming months, the developers of Annapurna have reported.

