“Blame the stress”. Then the shock diagnosis and death

He cared for two years Daughter sick, setting aside his every need or problem. And she canceled herself so much, that she didn’t realize that that continuous stomach ache wasn’t the fault of stress, as she believed instead. But it was something more serious.

The story

The third daughter of Aly Anderson, a former bartender and yoga instructor, was born in 2018 with congenital heart disease. A condition, which made the life of Aly’s family an ordeal. For two years she tried to take care of the little girl, non-stop. Enough to ignore a pain in her stomach that was tormenting her. For two years she didn’t want to think about what was happening to her, to devote herself only to her daughter. “She was in pain, vomiting and nauseous, but she thought it was due to the enormous stress she was going through,” Aly’s friend recounts.

The diagnosis: colon cancer

In May 2020, Aly’s situation came to a head. She rushed to the hospital after vomiting, thinking it was an ulcer. But after being examined, she got the terrible news: it was stage four colon cancer. She fought until 2023, then she surrendered to the disease, leaving her husband and her three daughters. When she died she was 45 years old.

