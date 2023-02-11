Why San Remo it is San Remo. But what would Sanremo be without the quarrels, the scandals and above all the left-wing propaganda? Simple: it would not be Sanremo, in fact. Other than the Italian Music Festival! That, the music, unfortunately always takes a back seat. And so this year too, in its seventy-third edition (!), the fourth (!) run by Amadeus, we have put up with the usual (very predictable) dose of red whining seasoned with inevitable and by now obvious controversies. But could we on the podium, who are national-popular, ignore all this? Absolutely not. And, therefore, we too – for this week – have moved our column to the Ariston stage.

Podium in Sanremo sauce, then. And here is our pagellone. In third place can only go to Blanco who, after winning the last edition together with Mahmood with Chills, this year becomes the symbol of the media circus of the Ariston theater which began with the push and pull of Volodymyr Zelensky and ended with glasses in the face behind the scenes. His performance, more than his song, The island of roseswill remain in the annals for the awkward scene on stage: the kicks against the already cut flowers, complete with a slip and fall, and the very strong doubts about the veracity of his pissed off. Blanco Did Wreck-It really freak out or, as many suggest, was it all a fabrication? We will never know. After the delicious brawl on live TV between Bugo and Morgan, nothing surprises us anymore. In any case, it remains a bad example for those who were glued to the screen watching and especially for young people.

In second place of the podium of the worst this week the volleyball player could only go Paola Egonu. For a week he did nothing but call Italians racists and say how disgusting it was for people with black skin to live in Italy. She took charge even before the Festival began with an interview with Vanity Fair: “If I ever have a black child, they will experience all the crap I experienced. If they have mixed skin, even worse: they will make them feel too black for whites and too white for blacks. So it’s worth it , give birth to a child and condemn him to unhappiness?” . Then Thursday, during the press conference that preceded the “his she” evening, she increased the dose: “Italy is a racist country but not everyone is racist or not everyone is bad, but if you ask me if there is racism, the answer is yes. Italy is improving from this point of view and I don’t want to play the victim, but I say how are things” . A cliché: it falls within the script of Amadeus. This is almost why they invited her. As if to say how ugly and bad the Italians are and how ugly and bad Italy is with this right in government. Fortunately, during the live broadcast, she (probably deafened by the criticisms) slightly corrected the shot and patched up the controversy: “I love Italy, I wear that blue shirt with pride which for me is the most beautiful in the world and I have a deep sense of responsibility towards this country in which I place all my hopes for tomorrow” . Better late than never!

But let’s get to the top step of our ranking. First place this week could only be there Fedez. Feeling still at the big concert on May 1st, he rapped against the Deputy Minister of Transport Galeazzo Bignami ( “If Rosa Chemical goes to Sanremo the quarrel breaks out, perhaps the deputy minister dressed as Hitler is better” ) and the Minister for the Family Eugenia Roccella ( “Unfortunately, abortion is a right yes, but I didn’t say it, a minister said it” ), then settles his accounts with the Codacons, with whom he has been arguing and arguing for years, and finally tears up the photograph of the deputy of the Brothers of Italy as if he were the Sinead O’Connor of the new millennium. Ridiculous! The Ariston media circus is also ridiculous, with Amadeus not making a pleat live and Rai dissociating itself (the next day). But, after all, could they perhaps let such a tempting opportunity slip away: a batch of red (actually very red) propaganda in prime time, on the flagship of the state TV, right next to the regional ones? Net of a few songs, it almost felt like being at the Unity Party… only that, as always, it’s all at the expense of us taxpayers!

Apart from the usual, out of tune controversies, fortunately, something beautiful has remained. THE Super heroes of Mr. Rain, the meaning of the Tango of Tananai, the light-heartedness of Sangiovanni who duets with Morandi, the unstoppable and unattainable grit of the Maneskin (absolute champions). In short, the music. What the festival should be. Nothing more.