Blatophobia, you are not alone: ​​cockroach phobia really exists | Why it happens and how to cure it

Health

Nobody likes cockroaches. But for many they are a real phobia: that’s why they make us so scared and how to manage it.

There are not many people who like cockroaches, or who have a great passion for these little creatures full of legs. Certainly all animal species can be of interest to those who study them, but insects tend to be viewed very badly. But if for some it stops at a disgust and the desire not to touch them at least with the hands, for many others it is a real phobia.

The difference is clear: if it’s a phobia, it can happen that you have rash reactions such as screaming, crying, panic attacks at the mere sight of one of these cute crawling or legged little creatures that we can meet from time to time. If you fall into this category, you are not alone: ​​here is what you are suffering from, why and how to handle it.

Why are cockroaches so afraid of and how to deal with this very common phobia

Cockroach phobia is not a condition to be ashamed of, also because not only does it exist and is common in many people, more than you might imagine, but it is absolutely recognized in anxiety disorders and phobic diseases, so much so that it has a name: blatofobia. So if you have it, don’t worry, you are not alone and you can manage it and live with it as best as possible.

There are many reasons why a person can develop a more or less irrational phobia: it can derive from a traumatic experience during childhood or the first years of the person’s life, which the person concerned may or may not remember. Sometimes, tracing the origin of phobias and traumas is not possible except through psychological therapy, also because they can deal with apparently harmless events, but which have been significant for the child.

Cockroaches themselves carry a far from positive imaginary: they are usually linked to dirt, dust, something tendentially disgusting and, consequently, also bad, negative, deadly. The mental images that can be created and the emotional connections that can be made are many.

Like all phobias, even for blatophobia, the best way to overcome it is to understand its origins and motivations, so that we can eventually overcome it or learn to live with it.


