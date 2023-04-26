Bleeding heart: the right care for the tender perennial > – Guide – Garden

Status: 04/05/2023 11:21 am The delicate, heart-shaped flowers give the Bleeding Heart its name and a romantic touch. The perennial prefers a rather shady but not too dry location. Tips for care.

Flaming Heart, Herzerlstick or Bicolored Heart Flower: The Bleeding Heart (Lamprocapnos spectabilis) has numerous names. The delicate flowers of the hardy perennial grow on long, arching stems and are shaped like a heart that tapers downwards.

When does the bleeding heart bloom?

The flowering period extends from around the end of April to June. Classically, the flowers mixed with white are pink or pink or reddish, but there are also purely white varieties. Depending on the variety, the Bleeding Heart is about 60 to 80 centimeters high and wide.

The right location for the Bleeding Heart

A place in the light semi-shade in the perennial bed or on the edge of the wood is ideal for the Bleeding Heart. It also fits perfectly in a shade garden. The Garden soil should be rich in nutrients and not dry out. However, the perennial does not tolerate waterlogging. When planting – preferably in spring – enrich the soil with compost. The plant retreats to the ground soon after flowering. It is therefore recommended to be nearby Place plants that bloom in summer and autumn so that there are no large gaps in the bed.

Nurture a bleeding heart

Planted in the optimal location, the Bleeding Heart is absolutely easy to care for. During longer periods of drought, it should be watered sufficiently so that the soil does not dry out. For fertilization it is sufficient to work some compost into the soil every two to three years. Removing faded flowers prevents the plant from spreading through seeds in the bed. As soon as the perennial has retreated into the ground, the remaining dry stems can be cut off.

How do I multiply the Bleeding Heart?

Unlike most other perennials, a Propagation by dividing is less recommended for Bleeding Hearts and should only be done after a few years, if at all. The plant prefers to grow undisturbed in the same location. If you want to multiply them, you can leave faded flowers so that the Bleeding Heart can spread by self-seeding. Alternatively, collect the dry seeds and sow them in the bed in autumn. Propagation is particularly easy Cuttings: Simply cut off a shoot, place in a glass filled with water and wait for new roots to form.

Is the plant poisonous?

All parts of the Bleeding Heart and especially the roots are poisonous. If you have small children, it is better to do without the perennial. For safety when working in the garden, it is better to wear gloves when handling the plant, because escaping plant sap can cause skin irritation.

