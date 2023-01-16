Home Health Blind and deaf since birth, yet they manage to “frame” the world around them
Blind and deaf since birth, yet they manage to "frame" the world around them

Even the blind and the deaf manage to represent reality in some way. And, despite their sensory disability, they are able to integrate information from the outside world in more complex ways than one might think. A neuroscientific study, conducted by the IMT High Studies Lucca School and the University of Turin, has in fact shown that this ability to ‘frame’ the world, beyond the missing meaning, could be at least in part innate.

