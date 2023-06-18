Blinken in Beijing with very low expectations. The seven mountains that divide the US and China

Expectations for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China are, objectively, very low. American officials themselves are aware of this, not very confident that the trip scheduled between Sunday and Monday to Beijing with Chinese “senior officials” (which could perhaps also include President Xi Jinping), can really lead to any concrete results. Further confirmation of this was the phone call a few days ago between the two diplomatic chiefs, with the Chinese Qin Gang who reproached the United States for continuing to fan the flames of tension, without giving space to the aspirations of others, and urged to be “respectful” of the “fundamental concerns” expressed by Beijing and to “stop interfering in its affairs…