Home » Blinken in Beijing with very low expectations. The seven mountains that divide the US and China
Health

Blinken in Beijing with very low expectations. The seven mountains that divide the US and China

by admin
Blinken in Beijing with very low expectations. The seven mountains that divide the US and China

Expectations for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China are, objectively, very low. American officials themselves are aware of this, not very confident that the trip scheduled between Sunday and Monday to Beijing with Chinese “senior officials” (which could perhaps also include President Xi Jinping), can really lead to any concrete results. Further confirmation of this was the phone call a few days ago between the two diplomatic chiefs, with the Chinese Qin Gang who reproached the United States for continuing to fan the flames of tension, without giving space to the aspirations of others, and urged to be “respectful” of the “fundamental concerns” expressed by Beijing and to “stop interfering in its affairs…

See also  New Volkswagen T-Cross 2023, more details and previews on the expected renewal of the SUV

You may also like

High cholesterol, strawberries help to lower it: these...

Chocolate Cherry Cake | > – Guide –...

Canadian GP: Sainz penalized by 3 positions, will...

The secret to not gaining weight from eating...

Plant alarm: why you need to clean the...

News about the war in Ukraine on Sunday...

Circumnavigate the Kiel Fjord on the Stadtgarten hiking...

F1: Canada, Sainz penalized by 3 positions will...

Which crossover to buy between Jeep Renegade, Ford...

Tips against sweat & dirt!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy