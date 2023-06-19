Blinken in China. Beijing: no compromises on Taiwan, choose between cooperation and conflict

World

The US Secretary of State begins meetings in Beijing: he is the highest US government official to visit the country since President Joe Biden took office

China will not grant “any compromise” on Taiwan. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during the meetings being held in Beijing between China and the US. “Maintaining national unity is always at the heart of China‘s fundamental interests, and China will make no compromises or concessions on this issue,” Wang told Blinken, who is currently visiting Beijing, adding that China and the US must choose between «cooperation or conflict. It is necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation and conflict,” Wang told Blinken, according to a report on Chinese state television CCT.

Blinken’s visit and the thaw trials



Blinken is the first high-level US diplomat to visit the country in five years, amid frosty bilateral ties and little prospect for a breakthrough in the long list of disputes between the world‘s two largest economies. After postponed a trip to February Following an alleged Chinese spy balloon overflight of US airspace, Blinken is the most senior US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang welcomed Blinken and his group at the entrance to a villa inside Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guest House; the two exchanged a few words in English before shaking hands in front of a Chinese and an American flag. After heading into a meeting room, neither Blinken nor Qin made any comments to admitted reporters, but the US State Department later said the talks were “frank,” “substantive,” and “constructive,” and that the China‘s foreign minister accepted Blinken’s invitation to go to Washington after the talks in Beijing.

The main node remains that of Taiwan, an aspect reiterated in the talks by the Beijing Foreign Minister, according to whom “the Taiwan question is the fulcrum of China‘s fundamental interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most important risk”. China, reported the state network CCTV, “urges the US side to respect the principle of One China” and to implement “the commitment not to support Taiwan’s independence”.

During his stay, which runs until Monday, Blinken is also expected to meet with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, seeking to establish lasting and open channels of communication to ensure that the strategic rivalry between the two countries does not escalate. in a conflict.

Blinken’s visit is expected to pave the way for more bilateral meetings in the coming months, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She could also lay the groundwork for meetings between Xi and Biden at multilateral summits later this year. Biden said on Saturday that she hopes to meet with President Xi in the coming months.

And November meeting between the two leaders over the Indonesian island of Bali it briefly eased fears of a new Cold War, but after the alleged Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States, high-level communications have been rare. The rest of the world will follow Blinken’s journey closely, as any escalation between the superpowers could have global repercussions on everything from financial markets to trade routes and practices and global supply chains.

“Both sides recognize the need for high-level communication channels,” a senior State Department official told reporters during a refueling stop in Tokyo en route to Beijing. “We are at an important point in relations and I believe it is important to reduce the risk of miscalculations or, as our Chinese friends often say, to stop the negative spiral of relations,” the official said. Ties between the countries have deteriorated across the board, raising fears that they could one day clash militarily over the self-governed island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own. The two countries also disagree on issues ranging from trade to US efforts to curb China‘s semiconductor industry and Beijing’s record on human rights.

