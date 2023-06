BEIJING – Almost three hours, sixty minutes longer than expected. After the seven and a half hours of “candid and constructive” talks yesterday between the US secretary of state Antony Blink and the Chinese foreign minister Qin GangBlinken’s second and final day today in Beijing opened with a meeting Wang Yi, the head of Communist Party diplomacy. Then the meeting with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping who wished thus “positive contribution” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook