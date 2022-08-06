At the Microsoft & Bethesda E3 conference earlier this year, Activision Blizzard confirmed that the long-developed “Battle Strike 2” will be officially launched in early October this year, and two waves of publicity have been launched since then. Beta testing, giving players early access to the “sequel” to this fully revamped multiplayer shooter, featuring new heroes, modes, and a 5v5 environment. According to the latest news announced by Jon Spector, vice president of Blizzard, it has been determined that the third beta test will not be launched before the official launch.

“Starting today, there are only two months left until the official launch of “Double Strike 2″,” Jon Spector wrote on Twitter. “We understand that players want to get involved as soon as possible, and are starting to ask questions with the first News about the three waves of public beta testing. While we are currently conducting daily internal testing of Battle Strike 2, there are no additional public betas planned. With our closed beta from alpha and two waves of beta After the invaluable advice we received after the public beta, we will now focus fully on how to bring the best game launch experience to players on October 5th.”

Today marks just 2 months until Overwatch 2’s launch! We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta. While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we’re not planning any additional public Beta tests. (1/2) — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) August 4, 2022

Whether it is necessary to launch the third wave of Beta testing for “Battle Strike 2” has also sparked a lot of discussion among players. Before the first wave of Beta testing was launched, Blizzard revealed the first to appear in “Battle Strike 2”. The new output hero “Sojian”, and before the second wave of Beta testing, Blizzard also introduced a new tank-shaped hero “Queen of Garbage Town” to players. However, according to information released by Blizzard Entertainment, there is currently a third yet-to-be-revealed new hero that will debut in the game, which is one of the reasons why fans think there will be a third wave of testing.

In addition, some fans are also quite worried about the overall status of the game. After all, “Douzhen Special Attack 2” will not only completely replace the original “Douzhen Special Attack” after its launch, but will also make this game the main game for many years. The 6v6 battle environment has been completely revised to a 5v5 mode, adding a number of new hero characters, and at the same time, large-scale modifications have been made to the skills and characteristics of many old hero characters. This means that “Battle Strike 2” players who didn’t have the opportunity to participate in the first two beta tests will have to take a while to get used to these differences after the “Battle Strike 2” game is officially launched, unless Blizzard is willing to add new ones that will allow players to restart Recall the special mode of 6v6 gameplay, otherwise you will have to adapt to the new battle environment this game wants to bring as soon as possible.

From the current point of view, Blizzard seems to be quite satisfied with the results of the first two beta tests and players’ reactions, as well as the current development status of “Battle Strike 2”, and believes that it is no longer necessary to spend additional resources to launch another public release. testing, but instead putting resources into the final mile of completing the release version of Battle Strike 2.

For game developers, this is of course a reasonable decision. After all, the main purpose of the so-called beta test is really just a stress test for game content and quality, not just for free experience promotion. However, if Blizzard 2 doesn’t end up meeting players’ expectations when it launches, there’s still a chance that Blizzard will get some criticism for not launching a third test.

“Battle Strike 2” is expected to launch the “Early Access” version of the PvP mode on October 5th. As for the PvE single-player or cooperative game content that was originally announced, it will be released in 2023. Season chapters The form is slowly rolled out. In addition, “Battle Strike 2” will also completely abandon the original “loot box” design and use the “Battle Pass”, which is more popular in recent years, so that players can directly obtain designated customizations as long as they complete certain progress. content. Due to the change to a basic free-to-play system, Blizzard Entertainment will also begin selling some custom skins in-game for cash.