Blizzard has revealed that it’s making some changes to the legendary emblems found in Diablo Immortal. The decision is meant to illustrate players’ further differentiation between Legendary badges and paid Eternal Legendary badges, which Blizzard is looking to address by tweaking the color and shape of the former.

As mentioned by lead designer Wyatt Cheng in a post on Diablo Immortal’s subreddit, Blizzard developers said.

“This is the artwork we’re working on to illustrate the distinction between the Legendary badge (which will become the orange badge) and the Eternal Legendary badge (the purple badge in the middle, which yields gems that can be sold in the marketplace). We want to make sure players are buying exactly what they are Know what they’ve got, check them out in inventory, and use them at the Elder Rift entrance.

Explaining the change further, Cheng said: “Players should be able to quickly distinguish between the two not only by color but also by shape (for colorblind accessibility). Earlier this month, we conducted some usability tests to ensure they were clearly understood during normal gameplay, such as zooming out to small sizes or new players. Additionally, we’ve added a market icon to the item description for the Eternal Legend Emblem to reinforce the difference.

Speaking of Ancient Rift, these have also been slightly adjusted to reflect the changes to the Legendary Emblem.

“As part of the update, we’re also changing the Elder Rift portal UI so you can choose which one to use (if you have both), as well as easily see how many of each you have from the portal UI.

There’s no mention of when these changes will become Diablo Immortal.