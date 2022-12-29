After this long period of holidays, where big binges have certainly not been lacking, it is natural to have a swollen belly and gas: here are the foods rich in probiotics that could help

During the Christmas holidays, very often, it happens to eat more than usual and especially if the intestine is not used to it, you can face a swollen belly and gas: here are the foods rich in probiotics that could alleviate these annoying symptoms.

In order not to run into problems of nature gastrointestinal there is a need for that the intestine be in good health. This, as surely many will already know, is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system and clearly for absorbing food and digesting it in the right way.

The bacterial flora is very important for the body and thanks to the help of probiotics, where there is a need, correct functioning is re-established. As a result, eat some foods that contain i probiotics it can be an easy way to eliminate some gastrointestinal problems.

Probiotics, in fact, once in contact with the intestine will become more and more and will better support the gastrointestinal tract.

In addition to the classic vials that can often be purchased in pharmacies, there are also some foods (the best known is probably the yogurt) which are rich in probiotics and the intestinal flora could therefore benefit greatly from them.

Swollen belly and gas, help comes from probiotics: here’s what you need to know and what to eat

Maybe not everyone knows it, but to have the Flat stomach e deflated there are some too exercises that could be very useful: here’s what you need to know about it.

Returning to the key topic of this article, there are therefore some foods that could help deflate the belly and after the recently elapsed holiday season, there is probably a need.

Among these is the kimchi. This is a dish that comes directly from Korea. And it is composed of fermented vegetables seasoned with spices. Another very useful natural remedy could be a tea, the kombucha.

This turns out to be sweet and is fermented. Inside there are various vitamins and other elements and consequently it could be an excellent probiotic for gastrointestinal well-being. Furthermore, in addition to the digestive properties, this would also have an effect on the immune system and as energy.

A food not to be forgotten is lo yogurt. This is probably the most famous, but here you need to be very careful when choosing. As you know, not all of them could serve the purpose, therefore it is important to buy one that is natural and free of added sugar.

Then there is the miso. This can be used to flavor some dishes. It comes from soy and comes directly from Japan. This food, in addition to having beneficial effects on the intestine, it seems may also have some effect as regards the pathologies of the cardiovascular system.

Other foods you can try

However, the list does not end there. In fact, there are still several foods to consider.

Among these is the kefir. Also often used by those who follow a vegan diet because it can also be produced with a vegetable milk. This food comes from fermented milk and can therefore be a good probiotic. In addition, it also contains vitamin B12 and calcium. But not only is it also rich in magnesium and folic acid.

Finally, there are the natural yeast and the tempeh. The former can be very useful for the gastrointestinal system since it contains live lactic ferments.

The second, however, comes out of the fermentation process of the soy. It is often used by those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet thanks to the many nutrients it contains. Among these there are obviously probiotics, but also many proteins.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.