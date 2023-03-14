The prefect of Milan has asked the Municipality to stop recognizing the birth of children of gay and lesbian coupleswarning that if they continue, the intervention of the Public Prosecutor must be requested for cancel them. The stop concerns new birth certificates. Mayor Beppe Sala had begun to form again (so they say in technical terms) birth certificates with two mothers last July, as he announced from the Milanese Pride stage, explaining that he had decided to intervene personally, using his powers as head of the civil status office, because parliament and the government had not filled the gap in the law on gay and lesbian families, despite repeated requests from the Constitutional Court: “When others don’t move, I have to feel the duty to do my part,” he said.

Now the new stop, imposed by the prefect at the instigation of the Ministry of the Interiorwhich it receives sentence no. 38162 of the Court of Cassation at United Sections last December. In that pronouncement the supreme judges had established that i children born abroad with surrogacy should be recognized in Italy as children of both parents with adoption in particular cases, which requires the approval of a judge, and not with direct transcription to the registry office (which is a simple administrative act). On 19 January, the Ministry of the Interior, in a circular addressed to the prefects, underlined the stop of the Cassation to the transcripts of the certificates of the children of two fathers born abroad with surrogacy and urged them to «make a similar communication to the Statutory Auditors, in order to ensure punctual and uniform observance of the jurisprudential guidelines expressed by the United Sections in the fulfillment of the competent offices".

The circular from the prefect of Milan Renato Saccone however, it does not limit itself to transmitting the government’s indications on children born with the surrogate abroad: urges to stop the recognition of children of two mothers born in Italy and reserves the right to give indications on those born abroad from two women. «It was carried out, by this Prefecture, a deepening – as regards cases detected and administrative and jurisprudential guidelines – relating to the registrations and transcripts of birth certificates, bearing data of parents of the same sex”, reads the circular from the Prefecture. “In the light of ban on same-sex couples from accessing medically assisted procreation techniques, the only parent who has a biological bond with the born can be mentioned in the birth certificate which is drawn up in Italy. Equally excluded is the transcription of birth certificates drawn up abroad attributable to the case of surrogacy, certifying the recognition of filiation towards the intended parent, with no biological link with the minor”.

According to the prefecture, “the preclusion from mentioning the intentional parent” (i.e. the non-biological one) in the birth certificate also applies to children born abroad to lesbian couples, but “due to the absence of regulatory indications, on this specific case, the Administration requested an opinion from the State Attorney General, whose assessments will be made known to the SS. LL., once brought to the attention of this Prefecture».

These distinctions have to do with the different ways in which the children of same-sex couples are born and the different legal conditions that follow.

1. Children of two fathers born with surrogacy abroad. In this case the children usually have a birth certificate issued abroad (in Canada or the United States, the only two countries where gay couples can access surrogacy) which recognizes both fathers. At the beginning in Italy only one of the two was recognized (the biological father, who had provided the sperm for assisted fertilization). Then various sentences, starting from that of the Trento Court of Appeal in 2017, had allowed the foreign certificate to be transcribed in full, recognizing both fathers. Procedure stopped by the sentence of the Court of Cassation in the United Section (which in fact makes case law) of last December 30, in which the supreme judges established that only the biological father must be transcribed in the first place and then recognize the second father with the adoption in particular cases, therefore with a proceeding before the Juvenile Court to demonstrate the existence of a filiation bond between the child and the second father, the so-called "intentional" one.

2. Children of two mothers born in Italy (thanks to heterologous fertilization done abroad). They were the first to be recognized, first (since 2014) with adoption in special cases. Then directly with the birth registration, initiated by the mayor of Turin Chiara Appendino. While in the case of fathers the Cassation has indicated adoption in particular cases as the instrument for recognition, in the case of mothers there is more legal uncertainty. The Cassation ruled 7 times against the recognition at birth, but not in United Sections (therefore with less legal “force”), the Constitutional Court asked the legislator to provide for a form of timely recognition, while 9 between Tribunals and Courts of ‘Appeal authorized birth certificates for the children of lesbian couples. Precisely on the basis of this legal uncertainty, some mayors continued to make the recognitions at birth by administrative means: in Milan, Bergamo, Crema, Bologna, Padua and Syracuse.