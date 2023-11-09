Blood cancers, Ema approves new therapy for mantle cell lymphoma

Mantle cell lymphoma is a rare blood cancer and form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that affects approximately one in 200,000 people worldwide each year. This is a cancer that arises from B lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell and part of the immune system. It often begins in B cells located in the mantle area of ​​the outer edge of the lymph nodes but as the tumor progresses, it can spread to the bone marrow, spleen, liver or digestive system. For patients with this type of cancer that recurs or is refractory to treatment, there is now a new possibility of treatment. The EMA has, in fact, granted conditional authorization for the marketing in Europe of pirtobrutinib, a highly selective kinase inhibitor, which uses a new binding mechanism and is the first and only non-covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor.

Lo studio Brown

The conditional marketing authorization for the drug pirtobrutinib (100 mg and 50 mg tablets) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) previously treated with a tyrosine kinase inhibitor of Bruton (BTK), entered the EMA’s conditional approval pathway today based on efficacy data from the international multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 1/2 clinical trial, called BRUIN, evaluating pirtobrutinib in adult patients with hematological malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The study includes a Phase 1 dose escalation, in which different doses of pirtobrutinib monotherapy from 25 mg to 300 mg once daily were analyzed, and a Phase 2 dose expansion. The primary objective of Phase 1 was to determine the recommended dose of pirtobrutinib for Phase 2, which was 200 mg once daily, with no maximum tolerated dose established. The primary objective of Phase 2 was to evaluate the antitumor activity of pirtobrutinib based on the overall response rate assessed by an independent review board.

“Despite advances in hematology research, people living with relapsed or refractory MCL still suffer from an unmet need,” he said Pier Luigi Zinzani, full professor of Hematology at the University of Bologna. “This approval, based on efficacy and safety data from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN study, demonstrates that pirtobrutinib has the potential to extend the time patients can benefit from BTK inhibition, and introduces an important new treatment for these patients who, until now, have had limited therapeutic options upon failure of a covalent BTK inhibitor.”

Efficacy data

The study enrolled and treated a total of 164 patients diagnosed with MCL, and the primary analysis set (PAS) for evaluating efficacy was based on the first 90 MCL patients enrolled who had been treated with a prior MCL inhibitor. BTK, had received one or more doses of pirtobrutinib, had no known central nervous system (CNS) involvement, and had at least one site of radiographically evaluable disease. Patients had a median of three prior lines of therapy, with 81.1% of patients discontinuing therapy with their most recent BTK inhibitor due to disease progression and 13.3% due to intolerance. The efficacy of pirtobrutinib was based on response and duration of response, as assessed by an independent review board. Covalent BTK inhibitor-pretreated relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma patients who received pirtobrutinib achieved an objective response rate of 56.7%, with 18.9% of patients achieving a complete response, and a median duration of response of 17.6 months.

Adverse reactions

Adverse drug reactions associated with pirtobrutinib used as monotherapy are based on pooled data from 583 patients with hematologic malignancies treated with an initial pirtobrutinib monotherapy dose of 200 mg once daily (QD) without dose escalation in the Phase BRUIN study 1/2. Within the study, patients were treated for MCL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocyte lymphoma (CLL/SLL), and other non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL). In this control population, the most common adverse reactions were fatigue, neutropenia, diarrhea, and ecchymosis. In patients with MCL, the frequency of treatment discontinuation due to adverse reactions was 1.2% and the frequency of dose reduction due to adverse reactions was 3.3%. Serious adverse reactions associated with pirtobrutinib occurred in 11.3% of patients, and the most common serious adverse reactions (occurring in ≥1% of patients) were pneumonia (4.7%), neutropenia (2.2% ), anemia (1.7%) and urinary tract infection (1.0%).

The mechanism of action

Pirtobrutinib is a highly selective (300-fold more selective for BTK compared to 98% of other kinases tested in preclinical studies), noncovalent (reversible) inhibitor of the BTK enzyme, an established molecular target found in numerous leukemias and cell lymphomas B, including mantle cell lymphoma. Pirtobrutinib is an oral drug approved by the EMA, in 100 mg or 50 mg tablets to be taken once daily at a dose of 200 mg, with or without food, until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

