Blood cancers, over 35,000 new cases in Italy every year – Medicine

news-txt”>

More than 35,000 new cases of blood cancer are recorded in our country every year. Treatment opportunities are improving thanks to the new drugs, but there is no uniformity of access and for patients but there are still too many differences in care. This is what emerged at the presentation of the project results “Bridge the gap“, created by Isheo, in collaboration with Aladdin’s Lamp and the Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology.

From the comparison between clinicians and patients, three main gaps to be filled emerged: home assistance, psychological support and caregiver support. The goal is to create an operational and uniform Intervention Plan in Italy. The synergy between the hospital and the local area, as envisaged by the National Oncology Plan and the Pnrr, adds Davide Petruzzelli, president of La Lampada di Aladino, “must also include greater involvement of the general practitioner, especially in the management of long-term survival”.

“Advanced therapies are complex treatments that require high expertise for their management – adds Roberto Cairoli, director of Hematology at the Niguarda Cancer Center in Milan -. A hematological center that has experience in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and that meets the European accreditation requirements for such activities”. The Gimema Foundation, explains the president Marco Vignetti, “is fighting to keep all the Italian hematology departments online so that all patients can enjoy the best therapies. However, when there is no need to go to the hospital, it is vital that home care takes on a crucial role”.

“The lack has emerged – says Davide Integlia, Isheo general manager – of a figure who has responsibility for information management, above all to bridge the oceanic gap between specialist and local medicine. It is time to take a step forward to overcome the gaps in patient management”. “There is still a long way to go – concludes Annarita Patriarca, a member of the Chamber’s Social Affairs Commission – but our commitment must be aimed at the objective that the European Commission has also set itself: to defeat cancer as a cause of death”.