‘Special’ lymphocytes, capable of recognizing and attacking the cells generated by acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive disease that causes relapses in about 70% of adult patients and 30% of children treated with the therapies available today. Thanks to genetic engineering, they were developed by a study coordinated by the Tettamanti Foundation in collaboration with the University of Perugia. Researchers from the University of Milano-Bicocca and Lumicks in Amsterdam (Netherlands) also collaborated on the work.