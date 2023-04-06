Home Health Blood cancers, special lymphocytes are born against myeloid leukemia
Blood cancers, special lymphocytes are born against myeloid leukemia

Blood cancers, special lymphocytes are born against myeloid leukemia

‘Special’ lymphocytes, capable of recognizing and attacking the cells generated by acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive disease that causes relapses in about 70% of adult patients and 30% of children treated with the therapies available today. Thanks to genetic engineering, they were developed by a study coordinated by the Tettamanti Foundation in collaboration with the University of Perugia. Researchers from the University of Milano-Bicocca and Lumicks in Amsterdam (Netherlands) also collaborated on the work.

