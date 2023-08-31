Blood cancers, virus allies of therapy

Taxis that carry information inside immune cells, making them more capable of fighting cancer cells. These are some viruses which, emptied of their viral content and therefore harmless to the body, can make the most advanced frontier of immunotherapy, i.e. cell therapy with CAR T, more effective. Pathogens which until decades ago were thought to be the cause of some blood cancers, they have therefore become allies in the treatment of some of these pathologies. This and other frontiers in the study of blood cancers are discussed at the XXXI Symposium of the International Association for Comparative Research on Leukemia and Related Diseases (IACRLRD), one of the most important congresses in the world in oncohematology, which opens today in Bologna.

The hits

Important results have been obtained in recent years in multiple myeloma, lymphomas, and relapsed and refractory lymphoblastic leukemia. And research is exploring this approach in cases of minimal residual disease, with the goal of completely eradicating hematological malignancy. Today 70% of people affected by blood cancer recover or obtain complete remission, a percentage that 15 years ago did not exceed 30%. “Viruses can constitute an essential part of immunotherapy with CAR T, which is based on the patient’s lymphocytes genetically modified – says Giovanni Martinelli, Scientific Director of the ‘Dino Amadori’ Institute, which promoted the symposium -. The procedure includes various phases: from the collection of T lymphocytes from the blood, to their engineering with a virus, up to their reinfusion into the patient”.

The importance of research

Italy is at the top of research in this area. In particular, at the ‘Amadori’ Institute, which is part of the ‘Comprehensive Cancer Care And Research Network’ of the Emilia-Romagna Region, at least 6,000 new cancer patients are treated every year thanks to clinical studies that are opening new paths, and in 45% of cases these are patients who come from other Regions. Translational research, on which the IACRLRD Congress focuses, includes all those studies that take place before clinical practice and which allow for the definition of future treatment strategies.

Reference centers

The most frequent blood cancers are lymphomas, leukemias and multiple myeloma, which register around 35,000 new cases every year in our country. “In addition to immunotherapy, today we have other very effective treatments available such as bispecific monoclonal antibodies, which target tumor cells with extreme precision, comparable to a laser – continues Martinelli, who chairs the Symposium -. It is essential that patients are treated in reference centres, which can guarantee the real application of precision medicine thanks to the search for genetic mutations and the consequent choice of the best therapy. In some diseases, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia, almost 90% of lasting remissions of the disease are obtained. Significant results are also being achieved in promyelocytic leukemia and in leukemia with mutations of the IDH1 and IDH2 genes. That’s why it’s critical to look for these genetic lesions, to which targeted therapies can be directed. Early treatment of conditions such as acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma is another cornerstone of increasing recovery.”

Anticipate treatment

“Our goal is to anticipate treatment in increasingly early stages, identifying high-risk Smoldering Myeloma, in which symptoms are absent but the risk of progression in the symptomatic phase is very high – underlines Claudio Cerchione, Chief Medical Researcher of the Division of Hematology of IRST ‘Dino Amadori’ IRCCS and IACRLRD Vice President -. Furthermore, in these stages, the immune system responds better to therapies, which are increasingly numerous and with increasingly specific mechanisms of action”. In the treatment of multiple myeloma, which affects almost 6,000 people every year in Italy, there has been a true Copernican revolution in recent years thanks to the availability of numerous drugs and combinations. The result is the chronicity of the disease: today the median survival is over 15 years. “Everything comes from understanding the biology of the disease: we know very well how it develops, hence increasingly ‘intelligent’ and personalized therapies, which can be used in combination with very profitable synergies, right from the early stages. The new therapies perform a direct action against pathological plasma cells and the ‘marrow microenvironment’, first of all proteasome inhibitors and immunomodulatory drugs”, underlines Cerchione.

There are also new generation immunotherapies available, increasingly selective, such as monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibodies, awaiting the arrival in our country of CAR T cells for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Furthermore, there are completely chemo-free regimens, ie without chemotherapy drugs, right from the first line of therapy.

The role of collaborations

“The IACRLRD Congress allows Italy to consolidate collaborations with the main research centres, such as the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas – concludes Giuseppe Saglio, Emeritus Professor of Hematology at the University of Turin and IACRLRD General Secretary -. The goal is to outline diagnostic-therapeutic pathways that are as homogeneous as possible at an international level. 700 experts from all over the world were invited”. The Symposium also includes six Memorial Lectures dedicated to great researchers of the past, some of whom were awarded the Nobel Prize, precisely for their studies on the mechanisms that determine the development of leukemia. The ‘International Association for Comparative Research on Leukemia and Related Diseases’ was born in the 1960s, when it was believed that leukemia was caused by viral infections, a thesis later denied by later research. “Since then, very important studies have been launched, which have made it possible to understand the mechanism that determines leukemogenesis and to develop effective therapies. Today leukemia is a treatable disease, in some cases curable, even in the elderly and in the presence of comorbidities”, concludes Saglio.