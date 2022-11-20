Early signs of a blood clot can be difficult to identify, so there are a few common symptoms to look out for. Let’s see together the 6 danger signs not to be ignored

Also called thrombosis, the formation of blood clots (thrombi) within blood vessels, blocking normal blood circulation, can be extremely harmful.

Clots are blood clots that result from the clotting process. This generally occurs after a blood vessel injury, in order to stop the blood from leaking by sealing the injury with a “haemostatic plug” which stops the bleeding. However, when formed at the wrong time and place, they can clog blood vessels and prevent blood from reaching organs such as the brain, heart and lungs with serious and health-threatening consequences.

Either way, early signs of a blood clot can be difficult to identify. While everyone has different symptoms that can vary in severity, there are common signs and symptoms to be aware of. Let’s see together the 6 danger signs not to be ignored.

Swelling

When a blood clot forms in one of the deep veins of the arm or leg it is called deep vein thrombosis (DVT)a very dangerous situation because the clot could reach the heart or lungs.

The most common sign of a blood clot in the legs and arms includes swelling which can occur in the exact spot where the blood clot forms, or it can affect the whole leg or arm. Furthermore, it is good to pay attention if the swelling:

It occurs suddenly or more dramatically than usual

It lingers throughout the day

Does not improve with leg elevation

Leg pain

New pain in your leg, such as a cramp in your calf, or persistent pain could signal a blood clot in your leg. However, if the pain lasts only a few seconds and doesn’t come back, it’s probably not a blood clot.

Varicose vein changes

If you have varicose veins, the warning signs of a blood clot include:

A vein that swells up and doesn’t flatten when you lie down or lift your leg could be a sign of a superficial or small blood clot in the varicose vein

A vein that suddenly hardens

The skin around a varicose vein becomes tender and red

Arms turning slightly purple, particularly in the forearm or hand

Shortness of breath

When a blood clot travels to the lungs, it is called a pulmonary embolism, an extremely dangerous condition. Among the symptoms you can observe:

shortness of breath or trouble breathing

sweating

dizziness

Chest pain

While chest pain can normally signal a heart problem, this can also be a sign of a blood clot, especially if the chest pain will be constant or occur when you take deep breaths.

It may feel like a shooting pain that starts in the front and travels to the back in the chest area, or you may also feel chest heaviness or persistent pressure. However, if it’s only fleeting and doesn’t come back, you probably aren’t dealing with a blood clot.

Coughing up blood

Another sign of a blood clot in the lungs is coughing up blood. Blood may also be present in secretions such as saliva or mucus. Some pulmonary embolisms can be life-threatening, so go to an emergency room for a doctor’s evaluation if you notice signs of a blood clot in the lungs.

