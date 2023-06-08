Blood donations: bottlenecks in supply / Every blood donation can save lives, not …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Most people in Germany depend on blood at some point in their lives. The German Red Cross (DRK) assumes that about 80 percent of the population. The four largest areas of application for donated blood in Germany are Cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, cardiovascular diseases and accidental injuries. This is reported by the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” in its current issue.

Only three percent of people donate blood

At the same time, only around three percent of the people living here regularly donate blood. Because blood cannot be stored for long, reserves are often scarce in many places, especially in summer and during holiday periods. Also considering the population development the amount of donations is a problem: for more older people, who tend to be more dependent on blood donations, there are fewer young people who donate.

No upper age limit anymore

In order to increase the number of blood donations, a few things will soon change: sexual orientation and gender identity are no longer exclusion criteria. Instead of an upper age limit, the Eligibility for donations checked individually by a doctor.

In order to increase the number of blood donations, a few things will soon change: sexual orientation and gender identity are no longer exclusion criteria. Instead of an upper age limit, the Eligibility for donations checked individually by a doctor.

