Blood donations: It’s easy to save lives – DKV consumer information

Fewer and fewer people are going to donate blood in Germany. The canned food can be essential for survival, for example after a serious accident. Solveig Haw, DKV Physician and Public Health Expert, explains why blood donation is so important and answers top questions from potential first-time donors.

Why is blood donation so important?

Between 14,000 and 15,000 blood donations are needed every day in Germany to ensure the survival of the sick or injured. “But fewer and fewer people are donating blood, which is why there is currently a massive shortage of blood supplies in Germany,” says Solveig Haw, doctor and health expert at DKV. “With a single blood draw, donors can enable up to three patients to undergo vital surgery or treatment.” Donated blood is most commonly used for cancer, heart, and gastrointestinal diseases. Blood transfusions can also be necessary in the event of accidents or complications during childbirth.

Who can donate blood and how often?

The first question that potential first-time donors usually ask themselves is: who can donate blood? So far, the following applies: “Anyone who is healthy and between 18 and 68 years old can donate blood in Germany,” explains the health expert at DKV. “However, the maximum age for first-time donors is 60.” However, there may be exceptions after consulting a doctor. A total of four withdrawals are possible for women and six for men within a year. “But there must be at least eight weeks between the individual appointments,” adds Haw.

What will change as a result of the new transfusion law?

The transfusion law was changed on May 16, 2023 and the German Medical Association has to adapt its corresponding guidelines by October 1, 2023. From then on, for example, the previous maximum age limit for blood donors will no longer apply. In the future, the medically determined, individual state of health will be decisive.

What to consider before donating?

On the day of the appointment, donors should be feeling fit, rested and healthy. Haw also advises eating enough beforehand, drinking at least two liters throughout the day and abstaining from alcohol at least twelve hours beforehand. Also important: take your ID with you to the appointment.

Where will the next donation take place?

Blood donors can use the online search function of the German Red Cross (DRK) to find out where the next appointment will take place in their area and arrange a fixed time directly. Alternatively, this is also possible, for example, via the DRK app or the free telephone number 0800 / 11 949 11. But also state-municipal and university blood donation services (StKB) or private organizations regularly offer blood donation appointments.

Procedure on the day of blood donation

“Overall, donors should plan about an hour on the day,” says the health expert at DKV. “But the blood collection itself is usually completed after ten minutes.” Haw explains which stations blood donors go through during their appointment:

– Registration and completion of a medical questionnaire for the later doctor’s consultation.

– Taking a small drop of blood from the fingertip or earlobe to determine the so-called hemoglobin value (Hb value) and to rule out iron deficiency.

– Consultation with the doctor including health check: For this purpose, the doctor measures blood pressure, pulse and body temperature.

– If the doctor gives his OK, the actual blood donation takes place.

– At the end, donors receive a snack to strengthen themselves and are allowed to leave after a short rest.

By the way: A blood donation doesn’t hurt any more than a normal blood draw at the family doctor’s.

What should be considered after the donation?

Even if only about 500 milliliters of blood are taken from donors, they should take it easy for the rest of the day. The DKV expert advises to continue drinking a lot, eating enough and avoiding alcohol. Donors should also avoid strenuous activities or physical strain for 24 hours. “Most people take a blood donation just fine,” Haw says. “Anyone who still feels unwell after the donation should see a doctor.”

What are the risks of the donation?

The health risks of donating blood are extremely low. “The medical staff only uses sterile, single-use material for the removal,” explains the health expert. In very rare cases, slight circulatory problems, dizziness or nausea may occur after a donation. However, these side effects are harmless and disappear on their own after a while. “Like after a blood test at the family doctor, a small bruise can form at the puncture site after a donation,” adds Haw.

Benefits for donors

A blood donation not only saves the lives of numerous patients, donors themselves also benefit. “In addition to the feeling of having done something good, they receive a small, free health check from a doctor,” says the DKV expert. “Determining the Hb value, i.e. the iron content in the blood, can help to identify possible diseases at an early stage.”

