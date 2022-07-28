Home Health Blood emergency, the appeal of the Red Cross to donate before the holidays
The shortage of blood and plasma in hospitals and health facilities is increasing day by day, so much so as to suggest a new, possible emergency, especially in view of the summer exodus. For this the Red Cross has launched an appeal to donate before the holidays.

“The data in our possession tell us of a slowdown in donations. As if that were not enough, the virtuous regions are in trouble and are unable to meet the needs of others”, he explains Paolo Monitranational referent of the Italian Red Cross for blood donation.

“We are experiencing a dramatic moment – explains Monitra – Lazio, Campania and Sardinia are in difficulty, especially as regards the treatment of thalassemia patients. Realities like Tuscany and Lombardy, which previously supplied blood to compensate for the shortcomings of other regions, are struggling to stay The situation is made even more serious by what happens, for example, in the hospitals of Campania in which, precisely because of the lack of blood, surgical interventions are being delayed “.

For this reason, the Italian Red Cross asks for an extraordinary effort from citizens, especially young people: “Before leaving for the summer holidays, go to the transfusion centers and donate! Donating blood is an act of solidarity, a simple gesture with which many lives can be saved. “

Thalassemia, patients sound the alarm: there is a shortage of blood

by Elisa Manacorda

The blood emergency is on the rise after the pandemic and a month ago the thalassemia patients, forced to constant transfusions, had launched an appeal: “Do not forget us”. The Piera Cutino Association has focused on a commercial to explain how important this gesture is.

See also  how the anti-covid rules have changed from 1 May 2022

“Blood donation is essential for us thalassemia patients, we cannot live without transfusions and summer is a very complicated period for us – he remembers Enza Ricotta, patient with thalassemia, protagonist of the commercial -. Knowing that someone is able to live thanks to you is an indescribable emotion “.

