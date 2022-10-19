Two days dedicated to blood donation. This is the Bristol Myers Squibb initiative that takes place on 19 and 20 October in Rome, in Piazzale dell’Industria, to support the Italian Red Cross as part of the national campaign “Donate to you back” (carried out with the unconditional contribution of BMS) and thus help the community. This year the initiative is aimed not only at employees of the BMS headquarters in Rome, but also at citizens.

More and more “elderly” donors

In 2021 the donors were over one million and 650 thousand, an increase compared to 2020, but always below the numbers of the pre-Covid period: -1.8. The pandemic has in fact hit the transfusion system hard, but not only: the downward trend that has lasted for ten years is confirmed. Compared to 2012, the donor population has decreased by about 5% and new donors by almost 10%. The numbers also indicate the progressive aging of donors, which is not counterbalanced by an adequate generational turnover: new donors under 45 have decreased by 24% in the last ten years. Overall, donors between the ages of 18 and 45 went from 1,089,510 in 2012 (63%) to 866,112 (52%) in 2021.

An act of responsibility

“Blood is a limited and indispensable resource in first aid facilities, in surgery and in the treatment of many onco-haematological diseases”, explains Francesco Rocca, President of the Italian Red Cross and of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) : “In particular, we ask for an effort from young people, who are the engine of change and whose example can be contagious for their peers”. “Blood donation is an act of strong responsibility, which allows us to be close to the community and to patients who need transfusions to live”, adds Emma Charles, General Manager Bristol Myers Squibb Italy: “From a world-leading biopharmaceutical company , we are aware of our responsibility to care for the health of patients, employees and the community. For the second consecutive year, we are supporting the ‘Dona che Ti Torna’ campaign of the Italian Red Cross to continue promoting the dissemination of the culture of donation throughout the territory. We are proud to be able to create valuable collaborations with the world of volunteering “.