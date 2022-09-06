Is there a link between blood group and stroke risk? Scientists wondered and here’s what they found. I study.

L’Stroke it is a sudden event that it can be unleashed in anyonebut obviously there are predispositions e age groups most at risk. An interesting studiohowever, he also unveiled one relationship between onset and certain blood groups.

In particular, a higher incidence has been shown in some individuals with a certain blood typeand the cases of “early” stroke, ie when it occurs, have been studied under the age of 60.

It is known that older age is one of the factors considered among those that lead to cerebral stroke risk, but obviously it is not the only one. I clots that form in the blood and that prevent it from reaching the brain they are caused by multiple factors, often concomitant and interrelated.

Today, through a new study, Research has one more step to consider in order to better understand the dynamics of the stroke. Here is what was discovered.

Blood Group and Stroke Risk, Incredible Study Shows Correlation, Up to 16% Increases

L’Stroke it is an event that can lead to serious consequences, permanent disability and even to the death. The condition is more and more frequent and above all the age of risk is lowering. Per fight the stroke, especially preventive actions come into action.

Known are in fact the risk factors which, if controlled, are more likely to stay healthy. Let’s think about awrong feedingal smoke e alcoholat the little physical activity. Of course there are genetic predispositions that go to “complete the picture”.

Some scientists they wondered, therefore, if even the blood group could affect the onset of stroke. And what they found is really interesting. The study was also published in the scientific journal Neurology. The team compiled a series of data on 17,000 subjects who had had a stroke. Then they compared them with those of 600,000 people who hadn’t had it. By analyzing the variants, they found “a link” between early stroke (before age 60) and blood group.

It appears that chi has group A or group 0 is more at risk. Even by 16% more. The scholars’ conclusions, in fact, are the following. “We observed significant associations at the genome level of EOS with two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus. These variants mark the blood subgroups O1 and A1, and the effect sizes of both variants were significantly larger in EOS than in LOS“.

Naturally, this is just a first step that sheds light on other potential breakthroughs. Scholars will try to understand even better the mechanisms that lead people to be more prone to stroke.