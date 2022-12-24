Various problems can cause hematuria, often not worrisome. However, it is essential to investigate the situation further

Roberto De Filippis

Even without alarm, the presence of blood in the urine should not be taken lightly. It is in fact a sign that there is something wrong with the kidneys or urinary tract. It is essential to ascertain its origin, so as to properly treat the underlying problem. It is not difficult to succeed, although the range of possible causes is quite wide.

Blood in the urine: sometimes you see it, sometimes you don't — Scientifically, the presence of blood in the urine is called hematuria. Depending on the amount of blood it is customary to distinguish between macrohematuria and microhematuria. In the first case, the quantity is such as to change the appearance of the pee, making it red or brown (meat wash urine). In the second case, however, the lower amount of blood does not change the normal appearance of the urine and its presence is detectable only through an examination of this liquid. "Macroscopic hematuria often has a urological origin and is frequently due to stones. It is in fact not uncommon that, moving from the kidney to the ureter and along the ureter itself up to the bladder, the stone breaks some capillaries, thus determining the presence of blood in the urine. In these cases, there is pain in the lower back or in the lower abdomen, which can be accompanied by a fever," explains the Dr. Cristina Robbanephrologist of the Nephrology and Dialysis Service and referent of the Clinical Nutrition Outpatient Clinic of the San Marco Polyclinic of Zingonia (Bg) and nutritionist of the Smart Clinics of the San Donato Group.

Hematuria: if it is due to cystitis there is pain when urinating — Other possible causes of hematuria are urinary tract infections, in particular haemorrhagic cystitis, a problem which women suffer much more often than men. “In this situation the bleeding originates from the walls of the bladder, which is very inflamed following the bacterial infection,” continues Dr. Robba. Hemorrhagic cystitis is also characterized by pain in the lower abdomen, almost always associated with fever; moreover, urination is painful and causes burning. In men, on the other hand, sometimes it is one that causes hematuria acute prostatitisi.e. a significant inflammation of the prostate, which often also causes pain in the abdomen and fever.

Blood in the urine: treatments and controls — To solve the problem of blood in the urine, the disorder on which this sign depends must be treated. In the case of stones, depending on the situation, you can proceed with the administration of drugs, with a lithotripsy operation or with a surgical operation. In the presence of hemorrhagic cystitis, as well as in the case of acute prostatitis, a treatment based on antibiotics is instead prescribed. “After a hemorrhagic cystitis and after a calculus it is always advisable to undergo a cytological examination of urine and at arenal ultrasound, so as to exclude any neoformations to these organs. After acute prostatitis, however, it is important to visit a urologist” advises the expert.

Blood in the urine when it depends on the kidneys — In cases of microhematuria, the presence of blood, not visible to the naked eye, emerges after a urine test. "In this situation it is good to make sure that the problem is not due to a kidney disease, which could have negative effects on the filtering action of these organs. After repeated urinalysis, blood tests should be performed if necessary and, if appropriate, a kidney biopsy," says Dr. Robba. For example, Berger's disease, a kidney disease that can be treated, can cause both micro- and gross hematuria. Still other times, albeit more rarely, in people with polycystic kidney a ruptured cyst can cause blood in the urine. Sometimes in humans, traces of blood can be observed in the urine, the presence of which is not related to the kidneys; it could in fact be hemospermia. In this case it is always indicated to carry out an ultrasound of the reproductive system.