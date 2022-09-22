Its pulp is blood red. The blood peach is a very special variety. The properties and benefits are the same as all peaches, but it contains more antioxidants, on which the color depends, and it is late. It can therefore also be consumed at the end of the season.

The blood peach o sanguine it is an ancient fruit, which can be tasted in the hottest summers at the end of August, otherwise throughout September. It has a red pulp, very sweet, and it keeps very well for long periods. Have you ever tasted it?

Properties of blood peach

The result

The blood peach it is a very particular peach, characterized by a red pulp, very similar to blood. It is considered an ancient fruit, because traces of it can be found in literature as early as 1500, and it is native to France but today it is widespread throughout Italy. It is present above all in the Emilian territory, in the province of Parma, where some attribute to Maria Luigia the merit of having introduced it, in the Tuscan and Umbrian ones.

The vermilion note of its pulp is due to the presence of anthocyaninsantioxidant pigments present in flowers and fruits, which determine the color (vary from red to blue).

The tree is medium-low. It generally blooms between the second and third decade of March and ripens between the second and third decade of September. The fruits are small and have an average weight of around 80 grams.

Nutritional values

I nutritional values ​​of all types of peaches they are similar. Here you will find the data for 100 grams, but remember that the portion must be at least 150 grams, which is equivalent to two sanguinelle.

Calorie 44 kcal

Protein 1.06 g

Lipids 0.32 g

Carbohydrates 10.55 g

Fibre 1,7 g

Niacin 1.125 mg

Vitamin C 5.4 mg

Vitamin E 0.77 mg

Vitamin A 332 IU

Vitamin K 2.2 μg

Folate 5 µg

Potassium 201 mg

Phosphorus 26 mg

Magnesio 9 mg

Calcium 6 mg

The properties and benefits

Blood peaches are an interesting fruit, because they allow you to enjoy the goodness of a summer delight, for almost the whole autumn, taking advantage of all its property eh benefits. They are low in calories and rich in fiber, therefore ideal for maintaining a healthy weight but also for promoting intestinal transit. They are also rich in vitamin A, vitamin C e potassium.

Unlike other varieties, sanguine peaches contain higher doses of antioxidants, just like anthocyanins which determine its color. They are important to counteract the action of free radicals. They are also believed to be great for preventing or reducing the risk of high blood sugar and vascular inflammation associated with atherosclerosis by improving circulation and blood pressure, but can also prevent oxidation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol ).

Contraindications

Peaches, in general, are a bit “difficult” fruit, because unfortunately they are very highand allergenic. They can trigger what is termed oral allergy syndrome, which occurs when the immune system mistakes certain foods for pollen or herbs that cause “real” allergies. Symptoms are burning or itching in the mouth, swollen lips, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose. There are no known drug interactions with this fruit.

Uses in the kitchen

Blood peaches are a great fruit from eat naturally, perhaps as a snack or at the end of the meal. They are also ideal for preparing jams, fruit salads or to be added in pieces to yogurt. They are also called wine fishpartly because this blood color sometimes recalls some full-bodied reds and then because they are very good immersed in white wine.