Blood pressure measured incorrectly so far? Harvard researchers for new method

High blood pressure is considered a “silent killer”. Since it initially causes little discomfort, it often goes unnoticed for years. But chronic high blood pressure (hypertension) puts a lot of strain on the blood vessels and, if left untreated, can lead to damage to important organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys and eyes, according to the German Heart Foundation. High blood pressure is also considered the largest risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and this in turn is the most common cause of death in Germany.

This makes it all the more important to detect and treat high blood pressure in a timely manner. This works by measuring your blood pressure regularly. So far, this has usually been carried out in a sitting position. A mistake? At least this is the conclusion drawn by a new US long-term study that was presented this weekend at a meeting of the American Heart Association in Boston.

“If measurements are only taken while sitting, the risk of cardiovascular disease can be overlooked”

Researchers led by Duc Giao from Harvard Medical School analyzed data from over 11,000 Americans whose blood pressure was measured both while sitting and lying down (flat on their backs) between 1987 and 1989.

The result:

74 percent had high blood pressure measured while lying down and sitting, and 16 percent had high blood pressure only measured while lying down

People with high blood pressure (from 130/80 mmHg) – including the 16 percent whose high blood pressure was only measured while lying down – therefore had an increased risk of:

Heart failure Stroke Coronary heart disease (= heart vessels narrowed or calcified) Premature death Death from coronary heart disease

The authors attribute the measurement differences to gravity. This can cause the blood to pool when sitting or standing, which in turn leads to a change in the values.

Blood pressure measured incorrectly? Harvard researcher argues for two positions

“If blood pressure is only measured in an upright sitting position, the risk of cardiovascular disease can be overlooked,” summarizes lead author Giao. He advocates measuring blood pressure while sitting and lying down, especially if known risk factors are present.

Limitation: The average age of the test subjects was 54 years. Accordingly, the results may not be directly transferable to older population groups, says Giao.

Minimize high blood pressure risk factors – also with a healthy lifestyle

The risk of high blood pressure increases with age. The German Heart Foundation appeals: “Every person aged 40 and over should know their blood pressure and, if the values ​​are elevated, discuss with the doctor what is best to do.”

In addition to medication to lower blood pressure, you can also achieve a reduction through a healthy lifestyle. The most important aspects are considered

no obesity, moderate alcohol consumption, sufficient exercise and sport, a healthy diet (low in salt, high in potassium) and no smoking.

Stress is also considered a risk factor for high blood pressure. The new European high blood pressure guidelines also recommend anti-stress training such as yoga and autogenic training.

