High blood pressure is considered a silent killer
High blood pressure is not painful, but if left untreated it can be life-threatening. In the long run, there is a risk of damage to the blood vessels and serious consequences such as heart attacks and strokes. A measuring device for personal use helps to identify high blood pressure in good time. Others use it because they are already receiving medical treatment for elevated levels. The self-measurement then shows whether medication or other measures keep the pressure within the desired range.
Tipp: Do you have high blood pressure and want to know what medications and behavior changes might best help you? Everything important on the subject can be found in the test of high blood pressure medication. You can also get the blood pressure test if you activate our measuring device test here (see PDF).
Why the blood pressure monitor test is worthwhile for you
- Testergebnisse.
- You will receive the table of the last test (2020) with reviews of 17 blood pressure monitors for the upper arm and wrist. In August 2022 we did an availability check: All blood pressure monitors from the 2020 test are still available unchanged. We update the online prices regularly. You will also receive the tables from the previous tests (2016 and 2018). There are also many older blood pressure monitors from these tests still on the market!
- tips and background.
- The health experts from Stiftung Warentest answer the most important questions on the subject of measuring blood pressure and tell you which blood pressure monitors can optionally be connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth in order to keep a blood pressure diary.
- Heftartikel.
- If you unlock the topic, you get access to the PDF for the current test reports “Blood pressure monitors” and “Medicines for high blood pressure” from test 9/2020.
17 blood pressure monitors in the test
Stiftung Warentest has currently tested ten electronic blood pressure monitors for the upper arm and seven for the wrist. Unlike the classic blood pressure monitors with a stethoscope at the doctor’s, the devices are not operated by hand, but work automatically and display the values digitally. Our test winner for the wrist scores with another smart extra.
weaknesses in measurement accuracy
Particularly important in the test: the measurement accuracy. To check this, we used each device six times with 32 test subjects. In addition, there are just as many comparative measurements with a trio of mercury column, stethoscope and upper arm cuff. Doctors have been using this method for more than a hundred years, and it is particularly reliable. In comparison, the currently tested devices performed satisfactorily at best, six even only adequately.
Strengths in handling
The handling, which five amateurs and one specialist checked, stands out positively in the current test. Accordingly, all devices are easy to use and the instructions for use are understandable. It’s worth reading: If you ignore the special features of the purchased device, you risk measuring errors. It is also important to observe general rules, such as the correct fit and size of the cuff. It is best to discuss with the doctor how often patients should measure their blood pressure.
Video: Blutdruckmessgeräte im Test
What smart blood pressure monitors bring
Two blood pressure monitors in the test can optionally be connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. The associated app keeps a blood pressure diary, including curves, and meets the data protection requirements of Stiftung Warentest. The plus point of such apps: The user does not have to enter the values in a blood pressure pass by hand and can always see the progress at a glance and show it to their doctor.
Blood pressure monitors in the test
-
Test results for 17 blood pressure monitors 09/2020
-
Test results for 13 blood pressure monitors 11/2018
-
Test results for 13 blood pressure monitors 05/2016
Good models from the preliminary tests tested again
Compared to the previous investigations in 2016 and 2018, Stiftung Warentest has only minimally changed its test program; therefore the judgments are largely comparable. We tested the three good models from the preliminary tests, which according to the provider are still available, again in 2020. Two now get the verdict satisfactory. The third in the group, a model for the upper arm, is again good and the test winner. All three are now listed in the current table (and no longer appear in the older tables).
Behandlung von Bluthochdruck
Depending on how high the blood pressure values are according to the diagnosis and whether there are other risks for the cardiovascular system such as diabetes or a lipid metabolism disorder, doctors initiate an appropriate therapy in consultation with the patient. You can prescribe different antihypertensive drugs, including ACE inhibitors, sartans, diuretics, beta blockers. You can find out in our test of high blood pressure medicines how the drug experts evaluate the medicines, what needs to be considered when using them and how lifestyle can help lower blood pressure. You will also receive the test report if you activate our blood pressure monitor test.
You already have a blood pressure monitor and are only interested in the antihypertensive drugs? Click here to access our test of blood pressure medication individually.