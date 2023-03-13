High blood pressure is considered a silent killer High blood pressure is not painful, but if left untreated it can be life-threatening. In the long run, there is a risk of damage to the blood vessels and serious consequences such as heart attacks and strokes. A measuring device for personal use helps to identify high blood pressure in good time. Others use it because they are already receiving medical treatment for elevated levels. The self-measurement then shows whether medication or other measures keep the pressure within the desired range. Tipp: Do you have high blood pressure and want to know what medications and behavior changes might best help you? Everything important on the subject can be found in the test of high blood pressure medication. You can also get the blood pressure test if you activate our measuring device test here (see PDF). Why the blood pressure monitor test is worthwhile for you Test­ergeb­nisse. You will receive the table of the last test (2020) with reviews of 17 blood pressure monitors for the upper arm and wrist. In August 2022 we did an availability check: All blood pressure monitors from the 2020 test are still available unchanged. We update the online prices regularly. You will also receive the tables from the previous tests (2016 and 2018). There are also many older blood pressure monitors from these tests still on the market! tips and background. The health experts from Stiftung Warentest answer the most important questions on the subject of measuring blood pressure and tell you which blood pressure monitors can optionally be connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth in order to keep a blood pressure diary. Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you get access to the PDF for the current test reports “Blood pressure monitors” and “Medicines for high blood pressure” from test 9/2020. See also "Mortality from heart attack and stroke returns to the levels of twenty years ago"

17 blood pressure monitors in the test Stiftung Warentest has currently tested ten electronic blood pressure monitors for the upper arm and seven for the wrist. Unlike the classic blood pressure monitors with a stethoscope at the doctor’s, the devices are not operated by hand, but work automatically and display the values ​​digitally. Our test winner for the wrist scores with another smart extra. upper arm devices. Overall, they perform better than the wrist models.

wrist devices. They are handier, but overall less accurate than upper-arm devices in the test. © Stiftung Warentest / Ralph Kaiser

weaknesses in measurement accuracy Particularly important in the test: the measurement accuracy. To check this, we used each device six times with 32 test subjects. In addition, there are just as many comparative measurements with a trio of mercury column, stethoscope and upper arm cuff. Doctors have been using this method for more than a hundred years, and it is particularly reliable. In comparison, the currently tested devices performed satisfactorily at best, six even only adequately.





Strengths in handling The handling, which five amateurs and one specialist checked, stands out positively in the current test. Accordingly, all devices are easy to use and the instructions for use are understandable. It's worth reading: If you ignore the special features of the purchased device, you risk measuring errors. It is also important to observe general rules, such as the correct fit and size of the cuff. It is best to discuss with the doctor how often patients should measure their blood pressure.

Video: Blut­druck­mess­geräte im Test

What smart blood pressure monitors bring Two blood pressure monitors in the test can optionally be connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. The associated app keeps a blood pressure diary, including curves, and meets the data protection requirements of Stiftung Warentest. The plus point of such apps: The user does not have to enter the values ​​in a blood pressure pass by hand and can always see the progress at a glance and show it to their doctor.

Good models from the preliminary tests tested again Compared to the previous investigations in 2016 and 2018, Stiftung Warentest has only minimally changed its test program; therefore the judgments are largely comparable. We tested the three good models from the preliminary tests, which according to the provider are still available, again in 2020. Two now get the verdict satisfactory. The third in the group, a model for the upper arm, is again good and the test winner. All three are now listed in the current table (and no longer appear in the older tables).