Blood pressure variability on atrial fibrillation in type 2 diabetes. « Medicine in the Library

Blood pressure variability on atrial fibrillation in type 2 diabetes.

Blood pressure variability on atrial fibrillation in type 2 diabetes.

Blood pressure variability on atrial fibrillation in type 2 diabetes.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 2, 2023

There is a paucity of epidemiological data on the association between long-term variability in blood pressure (BP) and incident atrial fibrillation (AF).

The pourpose of this study was to evaluate the association of blood pressure variability with incident atrial fibrillation in a large sample of adults with type 2 diabetes.

In a large cohort of adults (8,399 participants) with type 2 diabetes, greater variability in SBP and DBP was independently associated with an increased risk of AF.

Read the full text of the article:
Blood Pressure Variability and Risk of Atrial Fibrillation in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
Arnaud D. Kaze,… et al.
JACC: Advances Volume 2, Issue 4, June 2023, 100382

