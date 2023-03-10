Risk of heart attack and stroke: High blood pressure makes you ill – especially young people should know their lower value

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

When do I have high blood pressure? At 140/90 or already at 130/80? Cardiologist Andreas Zeiher explains which values ​​endanger health. And why we should pay much more attention to the “lower” blood pressure value.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Every fifth person in Germany does not know that they suffer from high blood pressure. It would be important for everyone to know their values ​​- by the age of 30 at the latest. Because if the heart constantly pumps blood through the body with too much pressure, it damages the vessels. The risk of arteriosclerosis increases and with it strokes, heart attacks and kidney damage. But where does high blood pressure, medical hypertension, begin? That depends on whether a German or American doctor gives the answer.

This is high blood pressure If the pressure in the vessels is permanently too high, doctors speak of high blood pressure, hypertension. It is a disease of the cardiovascular system. In 95 percent of those affected, there is no organic cause (primary hypertension). In about five percent, an organic cause can be identified, such as a narrowing of the renal arteries (secondary hypertension).

Stricter blood pressure values ​​than in Germany have been in force in the USA for some time. Anyone who has values ​​higher than 130/80 mmHg on the blood pressure monitor is considered to be a high blood pressure patient and in need of therapy. In Germany this is only the case from 140/90 mmHg.

mmHg The unit mmHg is the abbreviation for millimeters on the mercury column. Because before there were digital devices for checking blood pressure, blood pressure was measured mechanically with an upper arm cuff plus a column of mercury.

The lower values ​​are intended to save lives. “The SPRINT results had shown that the group with a target blood pressure <120 mmHg had almost a quarter fewer deaths and almost a third fewer cardiovascular events such as strokes and heart attacks. This reduction in cardiovascular diseases can be clearly proven statistically, which are clear advantages," explained the internist and geriatrician Peter Niemann in an interview with "Medscape“. The German doctor has been working in the USA for many years and is therefore familiar with the local practice of treating blood pressure values. Since the debate about stricter blood pressure values ​​flares up again and again, FOCUS Online talked about it with Andreas Zeiher, Director of the Clinic for Cardiology, Angiology and Nephrology at the University Clinic in Frankfurt.

“German blood pressure values ​​are more reasonable” If Zeiher has his way, there is nothing more to argue about here: “The German blood pressure values, as they are in the ESC guidelines, are the more reasonable ones,” explains the heart specialist in an interview. They also take into account how the blood pressure was measured – namely in the practice and not at home. A weakness of the SPRINT study is that the participants measured their blood pressure at home. There it is always lower – around 5 mmHg – because people are generally more relaxed. In addition, diabetics and stroke patients were not included, meaning that important risk groups were missing. “We don’t need stricter values,” the cardiologist is convinced. If doctors were to set lower blood pressure values ​​for Germany as well, “it would make a lot of people sick unnecessarily,” says Zeiher. This in turn has far-reaching consequences – for example for the psyche of those affected, who could feel stigmatized. Nevertheless, according to the ESC guidelines applicable in Germany, high blood pressure should definitely be treated in order to save lives. The German Heart Foundation expects: “90,000 of the deaths could be avoided with optimal treatment of all those affected by high blood pressure.”

Usually, blood pressure is given by two values ​​- for example 120 to 80 (systolic to diastolic). The systolic value shows the pressure with which blood is pressed from the heart into the body. The diastolic value measures the blood pressure while the heart is refilling with blood, i.e. between two heartbeats.

high blood pressure or not? These are the ideal values The German Hypertension League divides blood pressure values ​​into the following categories: Optimal: <120mmHg/<80 mmHg

Normal: 120-129/80-84 mmHg

Hochnormal: 130-139/85-89 mmHg

High blood pressure grade 1: 140-159/90-99 mmHg

High blood pressure grade 2: 160-179/100-109 mmHg

High blood pressure grade 3: >180/>110 mmHg

isolated systolic blood pressure: >140/<90 mmHg

Blood pressure monitors for home (display)

Upper blood pressure value too high means… The latter category “isolated systolic blood pressure” describes the phenomenon that only the upper blood pressure value is too high, but the lower one is in the normal range. This is mostly seen in older people. As we get older, our blood vessels lose their elasticity. If the blood vessels can no longer expand as flexibly, this drives up the blood pressure. …risk for: Accordingly, if the upper blood pressure value is too high, this can indicate vascular damage and arteriosclerosis. Regardless of age, one’s risk increases stroke clearly, the systolic blood pressure value is constantly above 160 mmHg. Lower blood pressure value too high means… The lower, the diastolic, blood pressure value is often given far too little attention. It is more dangerous, especially for younger people, if this is too high. At the same time, this can often be treated well with lifestyle changes. The lower value is the resistance that the body’s circulation opposes to the heart. Anyone who is regularly active in sports trains the blood vessels and they do not react to stress by contracting and thus driving up the lower blood pressure value. The lower blood pressure value reacts particularly sensitively to stress. Therefore, this should be measured in a relaxed situation as possible in order to be meaningful. If the value is regularly over 90 mmHg, this should be taken very seriously, explains Zeiher. “It’s especially dangerous when diastolic goes up at night, when you’re supposed to be relaxed.”

More about heart and circulation

…risk for: It is normal for blood pressure values ​​to differ during the day and at night. However, the diastolic value should be at least 5 mmHg lower during the resting phase. Whether this is the case can be determined with a long-term measurement over 24 hours. In addition, sensitive people sometimes feel head pressure or sleep more restlessly. “We are worried about a nocturnal increase in diastolic blood pressure,” explains the cardiologist. Because it damages you in the long run Kidneys, caused Cardiac hypertrophy (heart muscle thickening) and can have one too Heart attack trigger. How well the body can regulate the lower blood pressure value can be tested relatively easily by having people exercise, for example on an ergometer. If you measure the lower blood pressure value immediately after exercise, it should decrease. “Because the muscles have to be better supplied with blood through muscle activity,” explains Zeiher. “That means the vessels have to get wider. Ergo, the resistance drops and that should actually manifest itself in the reduction of the lower blood pressure value.” Large difference between upper and lower blood pressure value Occasionally it happens that the difference between the two values ​​is relatively large. “Basically, it’s something we see in older people, because systolic blood pressure in particular goes up due to the reduction in the elasticity of the vessels. It’s nothing dramatic,” says Zeiher. However, there are diseases that this phenomenon can indicate, such as aortic valve insufficiency or fever, because the lower blood pressure value drops here due to the dilated vessels. Provided that neither illnesses nor organ damage are responsible for it, according to the cardiologist it is “more of an advantage if you have a larger amplitude, because you then know that the lower blood pressure value is low and does not shoot up under stressful situations”. Age plays a role in determining the optimal blood pressure For young, otherwise healthy people, blood pressure should be set at 120-129 and 80-84, according to the heart expert. However, the ideal values ​​also changed over the years. The systolic blood pressure is often higher in older people because the vessels are no longer as elastic. Zeiher therefore recommends a blood pressure of 130 to 139 for people over 65. “There are several reasons for this,” explains the cardiologist. “If you lower the value below 130 in older people, they have more side effects such as dizziness and malaise, which often means that they simply stop taking the medication.” Then nothing is gained. Assess your blood pressure correctly Anyone who measures their blood pressure at home and is unsure if the systolic values ​​are between 130 and 150 should check whether there are other risk factors. Classic cardiovascular risk factors include: Hypercholesterinämie

Diabetes/ pre-diabetes

obesity

NASH-Syndrom/Leberverfettung “If someone has more than three of these risk factors, someone with a blood pressure between 130 to 139 and 85 to 89, which we call high normal, already has a moderately increased risk,” explains the cardiologist. Then therapy should begin before the limit of 140/90. In principle, all people who notice high blood pressure on several days should decide together with a specialist which therapy is the most suitable. If drug treatment is required, blood pressure reducers, ACE inhibitors and calcium antagonists are usually used. But first of all, a change in lifestyle can make a big difference. This includes losing weight, being physically active regularly, not smoking, reducing stress, getting enough sleep and eating a heart-healthy diet. In other words, eat whole grain products, lots of vegetables and little meat, instead eating fish, high-quality oils and nuts.

Read more about heart-healthy living here: