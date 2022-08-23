With the term glycemia we mean the grouping of glucose in the blood. Glucose plays a very important role as it is a fundamental nutrient for cells since it acts in all their functions. It is important to keep a condition of hyperglycemia under control, especially in summer, as this could then lead to an assumption of restricted glucose tolerance or diabetes.

It is therefore a problem not to be undermined and for which nutrition plays a substantial role. The causes of high blood sugar are many. It appears that heredity and environmental factors are primarily responsible. By environmental factors we mean a poor diet, a sedentary lifestyle, stress, a disordered lifestyle.

Obesity is a negative factor that predisposes to hyperglycemia and diabetes and therefore, in these cases, weight loss through a low-calorie diet and controlled physical activity is strongly recommended. Even normal or underweight patients with hyperglycemia enjoy proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

Blood sugar: here’s what to eat in late August to lower it

In case of high blood sugar, the foods to be preferred, especially in the period of late August, are low glycemic index foods containing a high percentage of fiber such as vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish and lean meats. Even oil seeds and dried fruit are excellent allies due to the content of good fats, which are also useful in keeping the glycemic index of the meal low.

Due attention should also be paid to fruit, trying to prefer the one with the highest fiber content and lowest sugar content. Citrus fruits, for their content of fibers, organic acids and antioxidants, are the fruits to be preferred, together with strawberries, apples or berries. Finally, in the case of hyperglycemia, the diet must also include the consumption of snacks and snacks, in order to avoid excessive glycemic peaks and binges at larger meals.

As a snack or snack, fruits with a low glycemic index, such as berries, strawberries or citrus fruits, sugar-free yogurt or dried fruit, will be preferred. So here’s what to eat to lower blood sugar in the period of late August.

Follow what we have told you and you will see how to improve your blood sugar situation.