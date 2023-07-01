Blood sugar, how to keep blood sugar level stable with water: plays a crucial role

What if drinking plain water was enough to lower blood sugar? Let’s find out more about the effectiveness of this advice.

Water plays a fundamental role in our body: it hydrates us deeply and, above all, in the summer, we are advised to drink plenty of it to restore the liquids lost through sweating. But if he could also help lower blood sugar levels?

In our society, the constant abuse of sugary and junk foods and other bad habits have triggered a real “epidemic” of diabetes and hyperglycemia. Know that drink plain water may be a remedy against high blood sugar levels is truly a sensational discovery! But why is water really so effective against high blood sugar?

Water just helps dilute blood sugar. In this way the excess can be eliminated when peeing. Having established this, let’s try to understand something more about this ‘sensational’ discovery and how much it is enough to drink to reduce the blood sugar level.

How much water to drink each day to lower blood sugar?

If it is true that drinking water can help lower blood sugar, how much should you drink each day? The official guidelines speak of assuming a fluid intake of at least 2 liters a day.

Water helps keep blood sugar under control in different ways. We often think we are hungry when in reality we are simply thirsty. Drinking water can help us feel full, thus avoiding rushing on junk foods that could only raise blood sugar. Not only that: it has been seen that drinking a glass of water before meals helps decrease the amount of food eatenhelping not only against glycemic peaks but also in keeping body weight under control.

And if plain water isn’t your thing, you can look for some good flavored alternatives or coconut water. However, make sure they don’t contain added sugar. Together with water then, prefer a healthy diet rich in vegetables and fruits (they also contain a lot of water). Finally, remember to practice physical activity regularly, even simple outdoor walks can be useful for staying healthy.

Ultimately, drinking water and maintaining an active lifestyle with the right diet can do a lot in keeping high blood sugar under control, in a natural way and practically at no cost: did you know that?

