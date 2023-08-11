Blood test for cancer: modern charlatanry – Health

The Hamburg health insurance company Hanse Merkur offers a dubious blood test for cancer. It’s not the only health insurance company that reimburses useless procedures to lure members. That should be banned.

People crave medical treatments that almost magically alleviate their illnesses and preserve their health. Understandably. Hardly anything is more tempting than that! In the past, therefore, charlatans and faith healers roamed the country and tempted people with their remedies and pseudo-therapies. Today, this role is taken over by the health insurance companies.

