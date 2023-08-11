Home » Blood test for cancer: modern charlatanry – Health
Health

Blood test for cancer: modern charlatanry – Health

by admin
Blood test for cancer: modern charlatanry – Health

The Hamburg health insurance company Hanse Merkur offers a dubious blood test for cancer. It’s not the only health insurance company that reimburses useless procedures to lure members. That should be banned.

People crave medical treatments that almost magically alleviate their illnesses and preserve their health. Understandably. Hardly anything is more tempting than that! In the past, therefore, charlatans and faith healers roamed the country and tempted people with their remedies and pseudo-therapies. Today, this role is taken over by the health insurance companies.

See also  The smart outfit for the most extreme hikes

You may also like

What is kidney cancer, the disease Michela Murgia...

Heat: How to help those in need of...

The Catholic University of Temuco Marks a Milestone...

Exploring the Link Between Cell Phone Radiation and...

Parkinson’s Risk for American Football Players – Medicine

what it is and why it is revolutionary

Rovella and Pellegrini to Lazio, there is an...

The Secolo d’Italia: A Legacy of the Italian...

Rare diseases: Myasthenia can be cured by modifying...

Iss: “still a slight increase in Covid cases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy