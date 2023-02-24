Home Health Blows nose and dies at 18 in gym after boxing training
Blows nose and dies at 18 in gym after boxing training

Blows nose and dies at 18 in gym after boxing training

ESTE-MONSELICE – Edoardo Zattin, a resident of Este, died at the age of 18 due to the serious consequences of an illness. The young man fell ill while blowing his nose after a boxing session last Wednesday in a gym in Monselice. He suddenly lost consciousness, it is not yet clear what could have triggered the cerebral hemorrhage and an investigation has been opened by the judiciary in this regard. The young man, immediately rescued, was admitted to the hospital in Padua, where he underwent emergency surgery. Unfortunately, however, the boy didn’t make it and his parents authorized the organ harvesting. Edoardo Zattin, a great sports fan, attended the fourth accounting school at the Atestino in Este.

