Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
ACTIVATE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it
1 Year for €9.99
69,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
ESTE-MONSELICE – Edoardo Zattin, a resident of Este, died at the age of 18 due to the serious consequences of an illness. The young man fell ill while blowing his nose after a boxing session last Wednesday in a gym in Monselice. He suddenly lost consciousness, it is not yet clear what could have triggered the cerebral hemorrhage and an investigation has been opened by the judiciary in this regard. The young man, immediately rescued, was admitted to the hospital in Padua, where he underwent emergency surgery. Unfortunately, however, the boy didn’t make it and his parents authorized the organ harvesting. Edoardo Zattin, a great sports fan, attended the fourth accounting school at the Atestino in Este.
S
Read the full article
in Il Gazzettino