ESTE-MONSELICE – Edoardo Zattin, a resident of Este, died aged just 18 due to the serious consequences of an illness. The young man felt bad blowing himself…

Access the article and all the contents of the site

with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

Already subscribed? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER BEST OFFER ANNUAL 49,99€ 11,99€

For 1 year ACTIVATE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe