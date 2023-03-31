Home Health Blucerchiati say goodbye to the Viareggio Cup
Blucerchiati say goodbye to the Viareggio Cup

At Bibolini, quarter-finals of the Viareggio Cup 2023 between Sampdoria and Sassuolo: summary, result, slow motion and live news

The Sampdoria says goodbye to Viareggio Cup 2023. Tufano’s blucerchiati are eliminated in the quarter-finals by Sassuolo by the former Pedone: Leonardi’s goal was useless, Lolli and Corradini decided the 2-1 final. Now head to the championship: Saturday arrives Cagliari al 3 bell towers of Bogliasco.

Summary Sampdoria Sassuolo 1-2

1′ Start of the first half – The quarter-finals of the Viareggio Cup begin!

5′ Shooting of Mata – Long-range finish from the Neroverde midfielder: excellent intervention by Gentile, who keeps the result unchanged

17′ Penalty not granted to Sampdoria – Irregular contact on Leonardi in the area, for the referee Galligani there is no irregularity: many doubts about the episode

19′ Goal by Lolli – Shot of first intention that bags behind Gentile: Sassuolo ahead in the best moment of Sampdoria

27′ Leonardi plays the charge – The attacker starts on the counterattack and from the edge of the area he releases a right foot which is neutralized by Zouaghi

43′ Goal by Corradini – The Neroverde defender anticipates the Sampdoria defense and signs a cold double for Sampdoria

45′ Halftime – The teams return to the changing rooms: Sassuolo leads 2-0 thanks to goals from Lolli and Corradini

46′ Start of second half – The Bibolini match resumes! Double substitution for Sampdoria: Trevisan and Tozaj out, Rossello and Ntanda in.

53′ Sassuolo close to the trio – Piantedosi’s cross from the left wing and Amayi’s sensational smooth

60′ Goal by Leonardi – The Sampdoria striker confirms his impressive numbers in the Viareggio Cup: his goal reopens the game!

66′ Mata touches the Eurogol – The neroverde midfielder kicks from midfield, the ball flies just over the crossbar

70′ Double substitution for Sassuolo – Outside Caragea and Loporcaro; inside Railian and Rovatti

73′ Double substitution for Sampdoria – Outside Valisena and Matera; inside Di Mario and Porzi

74′ Cross of Parlato – A cross-shot that risks creating a lot of headaches for Gentile: the ball hits the crossbar

76′ Chance for Sampdoria – Zouaghi opposes Savio’s shot, then Corradini’s intervention on the goal line is extraordinary on the rebound

79′ Free kick from Leonardi – The Sampdoria striker is looking for a personal brace directly on the developments of a set piece: Sassuolo is saved

88′ Rossello almost equals – The Sampdoria player hits the head well but misses the goal by a hair’s breadth: Sampdoria is very close to equalizing

90′ Recovery – Last six minutes of the match

90’+6′ End of match – Sassuolo beat Bibolini thanks to the 2-1 win against Sampdoria: Leonardi’s goal was useless, the Lolli-Corradini tandem decided

Sampdoria Sassuolo 1-2: result and table

MARKERS: 19′ Lolli, 43′ Corradini, 60′ Leonardi.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Gentle; Matera (73′ Di Mario), Pellizzaro, Peretti (81′ Silvestri), Trevisan (46′ Rossello); Savio, Valisena (73′ Porzi), Straccio (84′ Conte), Portaccio (84′ Meloni); Leonardi, Tozaj (46′ Ntanda). Available: Moro, Scardigno, Conti, Pozzato, Galluccio, Mosca,. Trainer: Tufan.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Zouaghi; Parlato, Di Bitonto, Corradini, Piantedosi (78′ Fontana); Lolli, Forest (78′ Petrosino), Mata; Loporcaro (70′ Rovatti), Ahayi (78′ Sandro), Caragea (70′ Railian). Available: Scacchetti, Rigo, Henriksen, Ackah, Knezoviv, Deri. Trainer: Pedestrian.

REFEREE: Galligani of Pistoia. assistants: Nanni and Dell’Agnello of Pontedera.

ADMONITES: Ahayi, DiBitonto, Ntanda.

