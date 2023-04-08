CCLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

22.40: The appointment, therefore, is for 1.00 with the Italy-Scotland semi-final. In the other semifinal faced Canada and Switzerland. Thanks for following us, see you later! Good evening!

22.39: Amazing performance of the Azzurri who had started the match against the Norwegians with a little hesitation but once again at the decisive moment they were stronger!. Perfect tactics and precision for the Italian team who will therefore challenge Scotland at 1.00am Italian time and we will be there to follow the Italians chasing a dream

22.37: IT’S SEMIFINALEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE ITALYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!! Gorgeous last shot by Retornaz that touches the Norwegian guard stone and bowls only the red stone in the center of the house, giving Italy the double point that closes the match! FANTASTIC BLUES!

22.35: Ramsfjell squares the Norwegian stone to the point. Retornaz’s rejection is needed to put the mortgage on the semifinal

22.34: Bene Retornaz who places the second blue stone at the point right in the center of the house but covered by the Norwegian guard. There are two shots left at the end

22.32: A blue stone to point when there are 4 shots left at the end

22.27: A Norwegian stone with a point but no guard after 8 shots in the ninth end

22.24: Two blue stones to point after 4 shots of the ninth end

22.20: And the 2 points arrive for Norway which shortens the distance: 6-4 with still two ends to play. Italy can handle the advantage

22.19: Short the last pitch of Retornaz who places the third blue stone in the house. With a good rejected Ramsfjell will be able to win the double point

22.15: the double rejection of Retornaz places a blue stone with a point after the double rejection of the Norwegians. 3 shots left at the end

22.13: Simply perfect Mosaner who fails the only Canadian stone in the central part of the house and when there are 5 shots left at the end of the end there are 4 blue stones per point

22.11: Canada is the third semi-finalist of the World Cup. Travcolta 9-1 Sweden in the other meeting of the playoffs. The Canadians will face Switzerland

22.10: Always two blue stones to the point after eight shots of the eighth end

22.07: Two blue stones to point after 4 shots of the eighth end

22.03: Nothing to do! STILL A HAND STOLEN BY THE AZZURRI FROM ONE! And Italy leads 6-2 after seven ends! Ramsfjell tries to reject everyone but a blue stone remains in the center of the house

22.02: Bravo Retornaz who also places the stone in support. It takes a miracle for Ramsfjell to put more than one point and it’s not easy to get the stone right too

22.00. Ramsfjell places the stone in support leaving the two blue stones at the point, let’s see the choice of Retornaz. The priority is not to give footholds for the possible triple

21.56: The penultimate shot of Retornaz who places the second stone on the point covering the Norwegian stone is very well played. It becomes difficult to find the double point for the Norwegians

21.55: A blue stone to point when the last 4 shots of the seventh end are missing

21.51: Two Norwegian stones to point after 8 shots of the seventh end

21.48: Blue stone at the point after 4 shots of the seventh end, guard and Norwegian stone in the house on the right

21.45: On the other field Canada-Sweden 4-1 after 6 ends

21.44: RAMSFJELL WRONG AGAIN! The Norwegian fails in the double reject and is still stolen by the Azzurri, this time by 1! Italy ahead 5-2 after six ends

21.41: Retornaz’s shot is not perfect, which lends itself to the double rejection of Ramsfjell which could give the Norwegians a draw

21.40: Another blue stone to point when the last two shots of the sixth end are missing. The goal is to let the Norwegians take a maximum of one point

21.37: There are two blue stones at the point when the last 4 shots are missing at the end of the sixth end

21.34: Mosaner takes care of sorting things out with a double failure that leaves only a Norwegian point and two blue stones in the house

21.32. Arman’s mistake who can’t find the rejected one with the blue guard and doesn’t free the house from the Norwegian stones

21.30: A blue stone to point after 4 shots of the sixth end

21.22: Fifth end canceled

21.20: Great double failure of Retornaz, a blue stone in the house when the last three pitches are missing, we are heading towards cancellation

21.18: Two more Norwegian stones at the point when the last four shots are missing

21.12: Two Norwegian stones at the point when there are eight shots left at the end

21.06: Ramsfjell’s second mistake!!! The Norwegian hits the nearest blue stone full and takes away only that from the point. Two remain and a stolen hand of the blues from 2 points!

21.03: Three blue stones per point when Ramsfjell’s last shot is missing in the fourth end

20.59: There are three blue stones at the point in the center of the house when the last 5 shots are missing

8.53pm: After 6 shots from the fourth end there are two blue stones in the center of the house

20.47: Retornaz’s shot is perfect, giving the Azzurri the double point in the third end. It starts again from parity: 2-2

20.46: Nopn manages the magic in Ramsfjiell, possibility of winning two points for the Azzurri

20.45: Perfect rejection for Retornaz who places the blue stone at the point with the coverage of two guards

20.43: Two Norwegian stones at the point when the last 4 shots of the end are missing. Complicated situation to resolve for Retornaz

20.40: The double reject of the Norwegians leaves two Scandinavian stones in the house when there are 7 shots left to go

20.38: Always Norwegian stone at the point after 8 shots

20.36: Norwegian Stone at the point after 4 shots from the third end

20.32: The serious error of Retornaz who does not find the double failure in the last shot and leaves the Norwegian stone at the point. Gifts in these challenges are not allowed and the first one came from the Italian team. 2-0 Norway

20.28: A blue stone to point when the last 4 shots of the second end are missing

20.25: No stones in the house after 8 shots of the second end

20.22: House free from stone after the first 4 shots of the second end

20.18: Norway takes the point but the end was well played by the blue team. 1-0 Norway

20.16: Norwegian Stone at the point when the last two shots of the end are missing. Retornaz’s rejection is needed to force the Norwegians to make a point

20.12: Stone blue point after 10 shots of the first end

20.08: Home free from stone after 4 shots of the first end

20.04: All ready for the start of the race, hand for Norway

19.58: Questa la formazione norvegese: Gaute Nepstad, Bendik Ramsfjell, Martin Sesaker, Magnus Ramsfjell

19.55: The blue team is made up of Mattia Giovanella, Sebastiano Arman, Amos Mosaner, Joel Retornaz (skip).

19.52: Norway’s journey in the round robin: victory 8-5 with the United States, 6-2 with Korea, 8-6 with Canada and 9-2 with New Zealand, then the defeat 4-11 with Switzerland , the victory 9-8 with Italy, 8-7 with Sweden, 5-3 with Germany, 7-4 with Japan, the defeat 5-9 with Scotland, the victory 8-6 with the Czech Republic and 6-4 with Turkey which earned the Scandinavians third place in the standings.

19.49: Norway, today’s opponent of the Azzurri, beat Italy 9-8 in one of the worst matches played by Retornaz and his companions in the round robin which left many regrets. The Italians’ desire for redemption is assured.

19.46: The Azzurri’s journey towards the playoffs did not start as expected, with a double defeat on the opening day against two of the strongest teams in the lot, Scotland and the hosts Canada, but Retornaz and his companions got back on track by beating Turkey, Switzerland (who suffered their only defeat against the Azzurri) and Germany in sequence, then the daring defeat against Norway, the double victory against New Zealand and the United States, the collapse against reigning champion Sweden , the redemption against the Czech Republic, which was followed by the decisive success against Japan and the very clear one against Korea.

19.43: The first great goal of the Azzurri, to be among the top six national teams in the world for the second consecutive year, has been achieved: now the hunt for the second consecutive world championship medal is open and to obtain it you must first of all beat Norway to access the semifinal where Scotland is waiting for the Azzurri or Scandinavians.

19.40: Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of Italy-Norway, a challenge valid for the playoffs of the 2023 Curling World Cup scheduled in Ottawa in Canada.

Good evening friends and friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE Of Italy-Norway, challenge valid for the playoffs of 2023 World Curling Championships in Ottawa, Canada. The first great objective of the Azzurri, to be among the top six national teams in the world for the second consecutive year, has been achieved: now the hunt for the second consecutive world championship medal is on and to obtain it you must first of all beat Norway to access the semifinal where waiting for blues or Scandinavians is Scotland. The blue team is made up of Mattia Giovanella, Sebastiano Arman, Amos Mosaner, Joel Retornaz (skip).

In this World Championship, which takes place from 1 to 9 April in Ottawa (Canada), the top 2 of the round robin, Switzerland and Scotland are already in the semifinals, while the teams from third to sixth position will compete in the quarterfinals: Italy-Norway and Canada-Sweden. Last year the Azzurri finished third after the first phase, then overcoming Switzerland in the playoffs and surrendering to Sweden in the semifinals, to then conquer the bronze against the United States of America.

Norway, today’s opponent of the Azzurri, beat Italy 9-8 in one of the worst matches played by Retornaz and his companions in the round robin which left many regrets. The Italians’ desire for redemption is assured. Norway’s progress in the round robin: 8-5 victory with the United States, 6-2 with Korea, 8-6 with Canada and 9-2 with New Zealand, then the 4-11 defeat with Switzerland, the 9-8 success with Italy , 8-7 with Sweden, 5-3 with Germany, 7-4 with Japan, the defeat 5-9 with Scotland, the victory 8-6 with the Czech Republic and 6-4 with Turkey which yielded the Scandinavians take third place in the standings.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Italy-Norway, a challenge valid for the playoffs of the 2023 Curling World Cup scheduled in Ottawa in Canada: news in real time, end after end, stone after stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 20.00.

