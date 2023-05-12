Blue flags 2023, here are the 226 best beaches in Italy

breaking latest news – There are 226 coastal resorts and 84 tourist landings in Italy that will be able to boast the recognition Blue Flag 2023. These 226 Italian Municipalities, for a total of 458 beaches, correspond to a quarter of Italian beaches, including lake beaches as well as sea ones, and approximately 11% of the beaches awarded worldwide. I am 16 Blue Flags more than the last year. In test Liguria, then Puglia. The Blue Flags were awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), with an awards ceremony in the presence of the mayors concerned held in Rome this morning at the CNR headquarters, with the intervention of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè.

Here is the list of all the awarded locations

It is the 38th edition of this event. In the evaluation phase carried out by the Evaluation Commission, various institutional bodies have given their contribution, including the Ministry of Tourism, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, the Higher Institute of Health, the Orders of Chemists and Physicists; universities such as that of Tuscia-Laboratory of Marine Ecology; the University for Foreigners of Perugia, as well as private bodies such as the seaside trade unions (SIB-Confcommercio – FIBA ​​- Confesercenti). The procedural process, certified according to the UNI-EN ISO 9001:2015 standard, guided the evaluation of the applications allowing the national jury, after the approval of the international jury, to achieve the final result.

© robertharding RF / AGF Punta della Suina, Apulia Punta della Suina, Apulia



During the event, those places were awarded for which bathing waters have been excellent in the last 4 years, as established by the results of the analyzes which, during this period of time, the ARPA (Regional Agencies for the Protection of the Environment) carried out as part of the National Monitoring Program, conducted by the Ministry of Health. The Municipalities were able to present these results directly, as there is full correspondence between what was requested by the FEE and what was carried out by the ARPA, in terms of number of samplings and microbiological indicators measured.

The evaluation criteria

The 32 criteria of the Program are periodically updated in such a way as to push the participating local administrations to commit themselves to solving, and improving over time, the problems relating to the management of the territory in order to carefully protect the environment. Great importance is given to the management of the territory implemented by the municipal administrations. There are several indicators considered, including the existence and degree of functionality of the purification plants; the percentage of sewage connections in the area; waste management; accessibility; the safety of bathers; the care of street furniture and beaches; sustainable mobility; environmental education; the enhancement of naturalistic areas; the initiatives promoted by the Administrations for a better livability in the summer period.

Furthermore, the awareness-raising action undertaken so that the Municipalities carry out a process of certification of their institutional activities and of the tourist structures that insist on their territory. Satisfaction is expressed by Claudio Mazza, president of the Fee Italia Foundation: “Also this year we register a significant increase in the Municipalities that have obtained the recognition of the Blue Flag, a good 226 with 17 new entries. A progression that grows from year to year: just think that in 1987 – the first year of the awarding of the recognition – there were 37 Blue Flag Municipalities in Italy, in 1997 they reached 48, in 2007 to 97, in 2017 they became 164, up to get to today, with more and more localities approaching the path making a clear choice of field for sustainability”.

© Tomasinelli Francesco / AGF Argentario, Tuscany

Argentario, Tuscany



Municipalities Blue Flags represent about a quarter of all Italian beachesand therefore “we are talking about excellence in national tourism that can count on an articulated strategy and a vision that does not leave out any element present in the area. The Blue Flag – adds Mazza – is now recognized as an instrument of extraordinary impact not only on the territory but also social, in which everyone is called to do their part and to put themselves at the service of the community with a view to sustainable and inclusive development of the territory”.

During the awards ceremony, the topic ofaccessibility in tourismwhich constitutes one of the imperative criteria of the Blue Flag, a theme solicited by the speech at the conference by Anna Grazia Laura, president of Enat (European Network for Accessible Tourism), an international partner of the Blue Flag. This year the important parameter of social commitment and inclusiveness, in line with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

To stimulate the Municipalities in this process, the FEE Italia Foundation has in fact involved the Dynamo Camp Foundation, one of the most important Italian organizations which has been operating since 2006 and offers free specific recreational therapy programs aimed at children and adolescents suffering from chronic or in the post-hospitalization period, to healthy siblings and their families. This collaboration takes the form of supporting the Dynamo Foundation in the “2+ Million KM 2022 – Your Energy, Their Happiness” project, a bicycle challenge in which Blue Flag Municipalities can compete by registering as team leaders and involving citizens, groups or other structures.

A civic and supportive challenge in which everyone can participate, pedaling together to reach a total of 2+ million km and raise funds for Dynamo Camp. By recording from time to time the kilometers traveled by bicycle in any part of the municipal area, a free donation can be made for each of them. (

Blue Flag Project

Then there is the Blue Flag – Fishing and Environment project, developed in recent years with the collaboration of the Directorate General of Fishing of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, which has succeeded with excellent results in raising awareness in the fishing world to environmental issues and the enhancement of local traditions linked to it. As for the 84 awarded tourist landings, these demonstrate that the tourist port has consolidated the sustainability choices undertaken, responding to the requisites envisaged for international assignment, guaranteeing the quality and quantity of services provided in full environmental compatibility.

© Capone Antonio / AGF Capri, Campania Capri, Campania



Looking at the results obtained in this edition, we note, as mentioned, a growing trend of the Blue Flag locations compared to the previous year. There are 16 Blue Flag Municipalities more than the 210 of last year: 17, as mentioned, are the new entries, 1 the unconfirmed Municipality. In detail by region, Liguria marks 2 new entrances and reaches 34 localities, Puglia rises to 22 awards with 4 new Municipalities. They follow with 19 flags Campania and the Tuscany, both with a new entrance; there Calabria with two new Blue Flags.

The Marche they rise to 18, with a new entrance. There Sardinia confirms its 15 locations, theAbruzzo remains at 14, Sicily at 11, the Lazio to 10. The 10 flags of the Trentino Alto Adige. L’Emilia Romagna sees 9 locations rewarded with one exit and one new entry; the 9 Flags of the are reconfirmed Veneto. The Basilicata confirms its 5 locations; 2 new entries are recorded in Piedmont who thus obtains 5 Flags; The Friuli Venezia Giulia confirms 2 of the previous year. There Lombardy rises to 3 Blue Flag Municipalities, with two new entrances, the Molise conquer 2 Flags with a new Municipality.

There are 21 flags on the lakes, with 4 new entrances

The imperative and guiding criteria for the assignment of the Blue Flag are the absolute validity of the bathing waters according to more restrictive rules than those established by the national legislation on bathing (therefore only those classified as “excellent” in the last four years); regular water sampling carried out during the summer season.

© Salsini Luigi / AGF San Nicola Arcella, Calabria

San Nicola Arcella, Calabria



These criteria are imperative and only if respected can access be made to the subsequent assessments which envisage the efficiency of the waste water purification and of the connected sewage system at least 80% throughout the municipal territory; differentiated collection, correct management of hazardous waste; large pedestrian areas, cycle paths, well-kept street furniture, green areas; beaches equipped with all services and lifeguard personnel, accessibility for all (removal of architectural barriers); ample space dedicated to environmental education courses, aimed in particular at schools and young people, tourists and residents; dissemination of information on the Blue Flag, publication of data on bathing waters; hotels, public health services, tourist information, updated signage; environmental certification and/or of the procedures of the institutional activities and of the tourist facilities present in the municipal area; presence of fishing activity well inserted in the context of the seaside resort.

