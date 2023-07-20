Blue-green algae: How dangerous are the bacteria when bathing? | > – Guide

Status: 07/19/2023 3:09 p.m

In summer, blue-green algae appear in large numbers in lakes and in the sea when the temperature is persistent. The bacteria can be toxic to humans and animals. How do you recognize them? When do blue-green algae become dangerous?

Many bodies of water are polluted with blue layers in summer. Health authorities then issue a bathing warning or even a bathing ban. In dry, warm and sunny weather and little wind, blue-green algae can multiply rapidly, especially in large, shallow lakes. But they also occur in rivers and the sea, where they can form veritable carpets.

What are blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae are not algae, but bacteria. Their name comes from the green-blue pigment contained in some of the so-called cyanobacteria. Some blue-green algae produce toxins that can dissolve in water and pose a health hazard to humans.

Blue-green algae: what are the symptoms of poisoning?

Above all, people with a weakened immune system, small children and pregnant women should not swim in polluted waters. Contact with blue-green algae through ingestion and through the skin can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, conjunctivitis, earache and respiratory diseases.

Skin and mucous membrane irritations as well as allergic reactions are also possible. Swallowing large amounts of contaminated water can paralyze parts of the lungs and cause death by asphyxiation.

Identify blue-green algae before bathing

Bathers can recognize a massive increase in blue-green algae by the greenish or blue-green turbidity of the water. In addition, streaks, cloud-like formations or algae carpets often form. If your feet are barely or no longer visible in knee-deep water, or if dead fish are floating on the surface of the water, you should no longer swim there. Whether it is harmless green algae or harmful blue-green algae can only be determined in the laboratory. It is best to inform yourself in advance about possible pollution and use official bathing areas, where the water quality is regularly checked.

Information on bathing bans and water quality



Further information

The bacteria have already been detected in several bathing lakes in Lower Saxony. Bathers should inform themselves in advance. more

The bacteria spread earlier than usual in water bodies. Exactly when bathing areas are affected also depends on the wind. more

In summer, bacteria can form on lakes and in the North and Baltic Seas. In this way, bathers avoid infections and poisoning. more

In summer, the parasites multiply en masse in lakes and can cause skin rashes. What can you do about it? more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 07/18/2023 | 17:00 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

