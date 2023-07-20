Blue-green algae, vibrios, urine: where bathing becomes dangerous

During the heat of the past few weeks, many people sought cooling in the water. However, greasy algae carpets, cloudy visibility in the bathing lake or urine in the outdoor pool can make jumping into the cool water uncomfortable – and sometimes even dangerous.

In order to be able to swim in Germany without hesitation, the EU has issued a guideline on the quality of bathing water. According to the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), around 98 percent of the 2,292 German bathing waters met those quality requirements last year. In 118 cases, however, bodies of water were closed in the 2022 bathing season. The most common reason for this: cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae – avoid touching

Cyanobacteria were “of the utmost importance” for the origin of living beings on earth, says Ulf Karsten, Professor of Applied Ecology and Phycology at the University of Rostock. Cyanobacteria are said to have been the first organisms to carry out photosynthesis and thus produce oxygen. “These organisms are very old and of course they have many properties that allow them to live in extreme conditions even today, because they have been on Earth for three and a half billion years and it used to be much more unpleasant in terms of environmental factors.”

According to Karsten, cyanobacteria “naturally belong in our waters”. However, according to the Berlin Leibniz Institute for Water Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB), they can form toxins in certain cases, use aquatic plants to take the light to Photosynthesis and use oxygen when breaking up: “Blue algae blossoms thus endanger aquatic ecosystems with their living beings as well as drinking water resources and bathing water. Research group leader at the IGB Berlin and professor at the University of Potsdam, in the worst case, be fatal or cause chronic damage because they can be carcinogenic.

Cyanobacteria are particularly dangerous for children. “Because they naturally have very delicate skin,” says Ulf Karsten. Also, they are very clueless. “They splash around in the water and then sometimes swallow it.” That’s why it’s important to make sure that children don’t come into contact with the cyanobacteria, explains the scientist. “If you see these blue-green or turquoise biofilms on the water surface, i.e. a green film all over the place, then you don’t go swimming. It’s mostly these cyanobacteria and mostly they’re toxic. Then you just have to wait a few days.” At some point the wind will come back, there will be a mix and the cyanobacteria will be broken down.

Karsten assumes that the water will become warmer in the future due to global warming and that the water quality will deteriorate and the blue-green algae problem will increase. In warmer waters, cyanobacteria are very competitive.

But how do you keep the anticipation of bathing against the backdrop of cyanobacteria? You have to try to keep nutrients on land as much as possible, says Karsten. “This nutrient problem is certainly one of the causes. Another cause is warming. It got out of hand and we can’t stop it.” It is important to bring the lakes back into an ecologically better state overall – among other things through planting, shading and more trees and shrubs on the banks.

According to Karsten, good water management is also necessary. “When it rains now, it’s no longer evenly distributed over the year, it comes all of a sudden. We have six weeks, eight weeks of drought, then there is a thunderstorm and then comes a huge amount of rain.” The soil cannot absorb it because it is dry. “We would have to build cisterns and catch basins everywhere so that we can collect this precious water and then use it when there is another dry phase until the next rain comes.” Karsten emphasizes that it is the task of politicians to adapt to the new circumstances.

Vibrios – dangerous for immunocompromised

In addition to cyanobacteria, vibrios also pose a danger when bathing, although such infections occur very rarely. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), vibrios are bacteria that occur in fresh and salt water worldwide and can enter the body through wounds, for example. The risk of infection is higher at or near particularly flat coastal areas that warm up quickly. “High water concentrations of vibrios are less likely on deeper sections of beach and in areas where waves, currents or tides mix the water column more,” says the RKI.

Vibrios also like warmth. At water temperatures from around 20 degrees, people have to expect that vibrios will occur more frequently, according to the State Office for Health and Social Affairs in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. “If the mass proliferation has taken place, Vibrios can be detected until at least the end of the bathing season in mid-September, even when the water temperatures drop again.”

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Vibrio infections were statistically recorded for the first time in 2003. According to the state office, 84 infections have been reported since then, ten of them fatal. Overall, the number of reported infections has increased in recent years and reached its highest level in 2018 with 17 reported cases. However, she falters a bit. Ten infections were reported last year.

According to the agency, in rare cases, vibrios can cause serious infections. “Wound infections, which can spread quickly and be associated with severe blistering and profound skin and tissue destruction, play the main role in diseases in the Baltic Sea region.”

In addition, high fever, chills, colonization of other organs and even blood poisoning are possible. “Such a life-threatening condition can develop relatively quickly,” says the State Office for Health and Social Affairs in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

According to the Ministry of Health in Schleswig-Holstein, older people with an open wound and a weak immune system or previous illnesses can be particularly at risk of infection. These people should avoid contact with warm seawater, it says. In case of suspicion, a doctor should be called immediately because of the rapid and severe course of the disease.

On the other hand, from the point of view of Ulf Karsten, the fact that in some waters you can no longer see your own feet through the water at a shallow depth is harmless. “The ground and the sediments are very fragile and can be stirred up again very quickly. That is the problem in the Bodden waters. But that is not toxic.” Planting or promoting reeds or various macroalgae and aquatic plants can contribute to clearer water.

Chlorine, urine and sweat – it can also be uncomfortable in outdoor pools

Even in outdoor pools, bathing is sometimes perceived as disgusting and unpleasant – for example, when visitors are struggling with red eyes or the smell of chlorine in their noses. According to Thomas Schupp, professor and toxicologist from the chemical engineering department at Münster University of Applied Sciences, chlorine alone is not responsible for this. According to Schupp, it is only the reaction with urea that causes the smell, which is sometimes perceived as unpleasant. Some of the urea is also released through the skin with sweat.

A particularly large amount of urea gets into the pool water if someone saves the trip to the toilet, says Schupp. The compound trichloramine is then formed. “This is a compound that has a strong irritating effect on the mucous membranes and also ensures that the smell is noticeable.” According to the information, the urine alone is not dangerous as long as the people are healthy.

In order to avoid this unpleasant smell, Schupp has a tip for all outdoor pool fans. “My advice to everyone who goes swimming: Do something good for yourself and, above all, do something good for others. And it gets really good when everyone participates. Before I jump into the pool, I go to the showers and take a good shower, then the water in the pool lasts longer.”

According to Gerd Geerling, spokesman for the Eye Foundation and professor at the Düsseldorf University Hospital, swimming and diving goggles can also be helpful against reddened eyes. He recommends people with already sensitive eyes wash them with clean water after swimming. “Any eye irritation that lasts longer than a day makes sense to see an ophthalmologist.”

According to Thomas Schupp, chlorine itself is harmless and serves to eliminate germs. “Chlorine is a very effective disinfectant,” says the scientist. Chlorine is even used in drinking water – in Germany this is not necessary in most cases, but elsewhere. “Anyone who goes on holiday to warmer countries will have experienced that as well. When you then turn on the tap in the hotel, you think: Oh, that’s a smell like in our indoor pool. That’s true and is clearly due to the fight against germs.”

