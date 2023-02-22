The story that comes from Paraguay is incredible. Not so much for the epilogue as for the medium used by the Doctor Alejandro Ginzo to give a diagnosis to the case of the patient who had presented himself in the emergency room with hands completely blue. Since when does a doctor post pictures of a patient on social and ask for a consultation to the “friends” of the network? The fact is that Dr. Ginzo accompanied the snapshots taken in the hospital with the explanation: “A young patient comes for a bluish discoloration of the hands, without any underlying disease“. Usually such a condition is associated with serious pathologies: such as those related to blood circulation. But what alarmed the doctor was that he had rarely seen the limbs of such a bluish color while the rest of the arm seemed perfectly normal.

Doctor Ginzo made the first diagnosis of “Acrocyanosisprobable viral disease, thrombosis due to hypothrombinemia“. But he soon had to change his mind because “the staining was not improving despite stable vital signs and no other complaints”. After several comments from users, the doctor decided to reveal how he resolved the clinical case. “Patient reports that I bought new jeans and used them constantly spray alcohol. In particular, he cleaned his hands with alcohol and then placed them on his jeans new. Result? Blue hands”. And the “cure”? “Wash your hands before going to the emergency room”.