We face every Monday with a little melancholy. But during the winter things get worse, until Blue Monday is defined as the saddest day of the year. The day was identified on the third Monday of January, which this year coincides with the 16th.

An idea born in 2005, when a British television channel, Sky Travel, asked a professor of Psychology at Cardiff University, Cliff Arnall, what was the best day for him to book a holiday. Arnall built an equation to analyze the preferences of travel company customers, observing how much more likely they were to book a getaway when they were in a bad mood, just after the Christmas break.

A hoax?

Blue Monday has long been celebrated all over the world. But does it make sense to think that one day is more depressing than the others? Are we to believe this calculation? Arnall’s equation has no scientific basis and has been debunked several times. In 2006 Ben Goldacreone of the UK’s best-known science communicators, called the initiative a very negative example for the British scientific world.

According to Goldacre, Arnall would also have put himself at the service of brands by creating the ‘happiest day of the year’, calculated for an ice cream manufacturer, Walls. Cardiff University itself distanced itself from these equations. Finally, the site specializing in factchecking, Snopes, intervened to definitively dismantle Arnall’s theses, which defined Blue Monday as “a publicity stunt disguised as a mathematical formula”.

The winter blues

Even if Blue Monday has no scientific basis, it must be said that winter, with its dim and short days, causes a lowering of mood in many people. And on this the scientists agree. We talk about SAD (Seasonal affective disorder), in Italian seasonal affective disorder.

It is a disorder first described in 1984 by Norman E. Rosenthal, psychiatrist at the “National Institute of Mental Health“. It was he who clarified that exposure to sunlight can affect the circadian system, affecting the production of essential hormones such as melatonin and serotonin. The end of the winter holidays and the idea of ​​starting over with work and chores don’t make us happy especially if the days aren’t sunny. A phenomenon that threatens women in particular, four times more inclined to see everything negative than men.

The light

What are the factors that cause winter blues? The most accredited theory is that it is connected to an alteration of the internal biorhythm, regulated by the light-dark rhythm. According to this thesis, the change during the winter causes a variation in the secretion of some hormones and neutrotransmitters involved in mood. Sunlight is closely associated with the production of serotonin, the feel-good hormone. In addition, darker days can cause vitamin D levels to drop, a deficit that affects mental well-being, contributing to a feeling of sadness and apathy.

The advices

Even though Blue Monday is a science-free gimmick, cold days at the beginning of the year can be depressing. Monday 16 January can be an opportunity to disconnect and take a break, even if the last holidays are not far away.

If it is possible, rest from work or commitments for 24 hours and opt for a trip out of town or in any case for a day outdoors. During the sales period, you can also opt for a shopping trip with friends and a restaurant lunch. It’s time to remove stress and tasks, duty can wait.

The lucky ones can choose a trip, that’s how Blue Monday was born. If you can’t leave right away, schedule it. In short, even just for 24 hours, try to do pleasant things, forgetting that it’s the saddest day of the year.