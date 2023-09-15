Blueberries against tumors, be careful with this superfood: it has terrible contraindications

Blueberries The Land of Taste

Blueberries are delicious and great allies against tumors. In any case, watch out! They also have very bad contraindications.

We are undoubtedly what we eat. And obviously a food that may be liked by one person may not be appreciated in the same way by another. As well as where to keep in mind that they exist aunt allergywe must also put ourselves in a position to don’t overdo itand never ever with the intake of any food however healthy.

After all, as a famous saying goes, too much always cripples. Another cliché to dispel is that something that is good must necessarily not be sano and vice versa, the fact is that blueberries are delicious as well as a true elixir for our beauty and health, since they help us fight cancer. In any case, you shouldn’t eat them all the time.

Let’s remember that blueberries are red fruits even if they are purple. We usually find them on sale not only at the greengrocer but also at the supermarket arranged in convenient trays, even mixed ones. In what sense? In the sense that sometimes blueberries are paired with raspberries and blackberries. We can also buy them in the frozen food section in convenient bags.

Blueberries, a fantastic superfood but not only

Blueberries they are widely used to make yoghurts, both whole and low-fat, more special, as well as for the preparation of cakes and biscuits. Delicious they are then combined with fiordilatte or cream ice cream. The fact is that we shouldn’t give ourselves over to mad joy consuming them galore. In fact, many people may be allergic to strawberries or in any case check for irritation where you have eaten many, the same can be said for blueberries.

So, a small handful is more than enough to do full of vitamins A., B1, B2 and C as well as calcium, potassium, iron and sodium. Furthermore they are a true concentrate of antioxidants. And it is in fact for this reason that many people, especially women to be honest, tend to continuously propose them on their tables without realizing the health consequences.

Because we must not abuse it, the consequences we can face

In fact they could find it in the long run digestion problems as well as a lot nausea and severe stomach ache. Furthermore, if taken with medicines they could cause us a lot of problems side effects also clearly marked on the various binders that we can find inside the package every single drug.

The fact is that they are above all i coagulanti the ones we should keep away from blueberries. Or rather, if we take them, especially if on a continuous basis, it would be strongly recommended not to consume them. In any case, before eating them, if we have never tasted many of them, we ask our doctor for advice.

