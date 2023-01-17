Among the most loved for their sweet and slightly sour taste, they are considered a superfood, due to their many nutritional properties

Sabrina Commis

Fresh, but also in juices and jams, i blueberries they are perfect on their own as a snack or associated with plain yogurt. “At breakfast they are the ideal ingredient for healthy and delicious recipes: we can use them to garnish pancakes with maple syrup, or to create a balanced mix with yogurt and cereals. They are also among the most used fruits for cakes, muffins and soufflés, to prepare a sweet and sour sauce to combine with a roast – he explains Flavia Bernini, biologist, nutritionist -. In the United States and Canada, blueberry wine is also produced, with a sour and moderately alcoholic taste that seems to be highly appreciated by experts.

Blueberries, source of fiber and micronutrients — 100 grams of blueberries provide 49 calories and three grams of fiber. “They are among the most satiating fruits, ideal both to end a meal and as a snack. “Among the minerals contained potassium, calcium and phosphorus. The vitamins most represented? A, C and K. What makes these little berries special is what they contain antioxidants, vitamin C, polyphenols. Among the latter, the anthocyanins, a class of molecules with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and hypoglycemic properties”.

Because blueberries are good for you — Many studies associate the bioactive compounds of blueberries a reduction in cancer and cardiovascular risk as well as an improvement in the intestinal microbiota. "The anti-inflammatory action of the anthocyanins contained in blueberries together with their ability to decrease oxidative stress, associates the frequent consumption of these fruits in elderly subjects, with the prevention of cognitive decline and with an improvement in memory".

Redberry — “A particular variety: it seems to play a key role in the prevention of cystitis and urinary tract infections. Furthermore, several studies in the ophthalmological field suggest it may have a role in the prevention of damage to the retina and in the supply of blood and oxygen to the eye”. Although all this research is promising, it is still preliminary studies performed mostly on animal models For this reason, EFSA has not yet approved any health recalls for blueberry products.The ongoing research remains suggestive and invites consumption.

How to store them — In the refrigerator without washing them, remembering to eliminate the damaged fruits that would contaminate the others. “We can also choose to freeze them after having washed and dried them. Freezing keeps their nutritional properties intact, even if they slightly alter their consistency”.