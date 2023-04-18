Blueberries can improve the functioning of a very important organ: here’s what

Blueberries can play a very important role in keeping us healthy and are said to be essential for the proper functioning of a particular organ.

Blueberries can be defined to all intents and purposes as a “superfood”. This is because they have many properties that can strengthen the health of the human body. There are many varieties of blueberries, but in many cases the cultivated ones are sweeter than those found in the wild. But the benefits brought to the body are quite similar.

Blueberries contain important minerals but also vitamins and antioxidants that provide significant health benefits. For example, they are rich in vitamin K, a vitamin that plays an important role in promoting heart and bone health. Not only that, it is also very important for proper blood clotting. But the benefits of this fruit don’t stop there. Let’s take a closer look at them all.

Blueberries, that’s why you should consume more of them

You may not know this, but blueberries contain one of the highest levels of antioxidants among commonly consumed fruits and vegetables. They are extremely rich in naturally occurring plant compounds, so-called phytochemicals. Ellagic acid and anthocyanidins belong to this category. These phytochemicals are responsible for the deep blue coloration of the fruit and help the body fight off a long list of diseases especially related to the cardiovascular system.

Not only. Blueberries also contain a variety of compounds which, as recent studies have shown, have a positive impact on cognitive function and mental health. In fact, they can help strengthen neural connections and reduce the risk of dementia. But how is this possible? The reason is the presence, in blueberries, of large quantities of flavonoids. Research has found that foods are rich in flavonoids (like, of course, blueberries) these connections between neurons. Precisely for this reason, there is a decrease in the risk of cognitive problems and stimulation of brain function (with consequent improvements in memory).

Blueberries are both a low sugar content which a good source of fiber and consequently have a low glycemic index. This feature clearly allows you to keep your blood sugar level under control. It has also been shown that consuming blueberries regularly can have a positive impact on mood, preventing disorders such as depression. This fruit can also help fight anxiety, since it is rich in vitamin C, which has this positive effect on the brain.

