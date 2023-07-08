Blueberry ice cream from the ice cream machine: real summer pleasure

When the temperatures keep rising, we really get the urge for homemade ice cream. The ice cream maker has been sitting in the basement for far too long, waiting for a chance to experiment with some new ice cream recipes. Wondering which flavor to try first?

This fresh, creamy blueberry ice cream maker is incredibly flavorful and takes minutes to make. It’s one of the best ways to use up fresh blueberries in the summer. The refreshing summer treat is not only delicious, but also looks great!

Blueberry ice cream from the ice cream maker: easy recipe

If you’re a lover of fresh fruit flavor and homemade ice cream, this blueberry ice cream machine is for you. And you can use this simple recipe as a base for any fruit ice cream. Just substitute strawberries for the blueberries and you have a great strawberry ice cream.

Ingredients

300g fresh or frozen blueberries 200g sugar 1 tbsp water 240ml milk 240ml whipped cream

preparation

Combine the blueberries, sugar, and water in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Lower the heat and let the mixture simmer for 10 minutes. Filter them through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. Reserve the pulp and set the syrup aside to cool completely. Then stir the milk and cream into the syrup and place the mixture in the fridge until very cold. Slowly pour the cooled ice cream mass into the pre-chilled ice cream maker, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Once the mixture has reached the consistency of soft serve, about 15 minutes, add the pulp and stir for a few more minutes to incorporate. Serve the blueberry ice cream immediately once it’s completely frozen.