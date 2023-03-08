Home Health BMG has cannabis law examined
Health

BMG has cannabis law examined

by admin

This opinion is prepared in parallel with the formulation of a draft law, which can then be submitted to the Commission for notification. “The controlled supply of cannabis to adults is the best way to get a grip on the increasing use among young people,” said the minister. “I am convinced that in the end the Commission will follow this line of argument.”

Other topics at the press conference were the Hospital Care Relief Act and bottlenecks in the supply of medicines. See the statement by Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach again here:

See also  Porto Torres, without the green pass they do not let him enter the gym and he calls the carabinieri: reported

You may also like

Alzheimer’s, lack of sleep increases disease risk: here’s...

23rd AVA main conference for more animal health,...

Aifa alert on stocks. «Shortnesses for the whole...

Colorectal cancer: The risk increases rapidly at 45

Tumors: Women in colour, six female stories on...

“Fedez risk” on psychotropic drugs: the alarm goes...

Burnout syndrome: symptoms, stages and treatment

women’s shoes – Guess FLDA9

Involve women with disabilities more / On the...

here’s what happened to him

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy